Renew Energy Partners and EnergyRM Join Forces to Invest $200M In Energy Retrofit Projects

News provided by

Renew Energy Partners

16 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOSTON and PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Energy Partners (RENEW) and EnergyRM are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that aims to decarbonize commercial real estate. RENEW will invest up to $200M in project capital via EnergyRM's transaction platform to finance energy retrofits for commercial real estate owners. EnergyRM's transaction platform, including its innovative Energy Tenant financial structure, addresses some of the most significant challenges facing building owners considering holistic energy retrofits.

RENEW is a leading decarbonization firm supporting commercial and industrial customers in upgrading and retrofitting their buildings. RENEW offers comprehensive solutions by funding, installing, and managing (with its vendors) new energy-efficient systems and on-site clean energy projects.

EnergyRM, a financial technology company, enables building owners to receive paid-for energy retrofits without encumbrance or performance risk. Project finance firms like RENEW supply the capital and earn returns on energy retrofits as a market-based asset.

The firms will deliver turnkey energy efficiency and on-site renewables project funding to property owners. Facilitated by EnergyRM's transaction platform, including its Energy Tenant financial structure, capital investments funded by RENEW are repaid using post-retrofit energy savings. This unique transaction structure accelerates property modernization without increasing costs for tenants while significantly reducing the property's carbon footprint.

"We fundamentally believe energy retrofits should be a source of value creation, not an unrecoverable cost. Our platform de-risks energy retrofits for building owners while exponentially increasing the amount of capital project investors can deploy on their behalf."
Jason Gregory, CEO of EnergyRM

"Renew's mission is to decarbonize the built environment and make it financially compelling. The funding approach we helped pioneer ten years ago has allowed us to do just that. We are excited to take our commitment to sustainability even further through this partnership with EnergyRM."
Charlie Lord, Principal and Co-founder Renew Energy Partners

To learn more about this groundbreaking partnership and the Energy Tenant Agreement, please register for our upcoming webinar scheduled for December 5 by visiting www.renewep.com/register 

About Renew Energy Partners
Renew Energy Partners is a decarbonization firm that provides turnkey solutions for funding, installing, and managing energy efficiency and on-site clean energy projects by using future savings to fund upgrades and retrofits. The company helps building owners meet regulatory and consumer demands to reduce their carbon footprint while saving money and making their buildings cleaner and more resilient. For more information, visit www.renewep.com

About EnergyRM
EnergyRM is a transaction platform for energy retrofit projects. The company gives owners, investors, and project developers the software and financial structure needed to align incentives, generate revenues from large-scale energy efficiency investment, and rapidly decarbonize the built environment.

SOURCE Renew Energy Partners

Also from this source

Renew Energy Partners and Buildings IOT Partner to Expedite Building Decarbonization Through a Tech-enabled, Fully Funded Solution

Renew Energy Partners and Buildings IOT Partner to Expedite Building Decarbonization Through a Tech-enabled, Fully Funded Solution

Renew Energy Partners (RENEW) and Buildings IOT announced today a partnership to expedite the decarbonization of buildings and the deployment of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.