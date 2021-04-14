Renew Financial announces new Director of Government Affairs in Florida

OAKLAND, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the nation's most experienced provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced Jennifer Rojo Suarez as the Director of Government Affairs for Florida.

"Jennifer will serve in a key role for the company in Florida and brings with her extensive experience, and a passion for our company's mission," said Leah Wiggs Vice President of Government Affairs. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Jennifer and know she will create an immediate positive impact for Renew Financial, and the PACE program, in Florida."

Jennifer will be based in Florida where she will represent Renew Financial before key policymakers at the state and local level and will focus on developing local partnerships to ensure Floridians have access to resiliency financing, as the company's external representative in Florida.

Jennifer began her career in the Florida Legislature in 2008 working for the late Senator Larcenia Bullard and former Minority Leader Senator Oscar Braynon, Jr. respectively. She was Chief of Staff to Miami-Dade County School Board Member Lubby Navarro.

Jennifer then went on to become a Regional Director to former U.S Senator Bill Nelson to develop coalition support and raise awareness on various policy issues such as sea level rise and renewable energy.

Additionally, Jennifer possesses extensive political experience and relationships, having previously served as the Regional Political Director for Joe Biden's 2021 presidential campaign in the state of Florida.

"I'm excited to join Renew Financial, a leading provider of PACE financing. In Florida, it's crucial that we make our communities more resilient and sustainable and I look forward to utilizing my experience to ensure that our PACE program is broadly available to communities across the state."

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.1B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 305,000 cars from the road.

