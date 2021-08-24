Renew Financial Appoints James Nevels to its Board of Directors

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial , the nation's most experienced provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced the appointment of James E. Nevels to its Board of Directors.

"We are excited to expand our Board of Directors," commented Mark Floyd, CEO of Renew Financial, "and I am personally delighted to welcome Jim. He will provide a unique and valuable perspective as we embark on our next stage of growth and national expansion, and I look forward to leveraging his talent, expertise, and energy into furthering our mission."

Mr. Nevels has more than three decades of experience in the securities and investment industry, and in senior corporate board positions. He is CEO and Chairman of The Swarthmore Group, an investment advisory firm that he founded in 1991, and has recently been appointed to the board of the non-profit The Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU). He served as Chairman (2009-2015) and Lead Independent Director (2015-2017) of The Hershey Company, and was appointed by President George W. Bush to the Advisory Committee to the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, where he served a three-year term starting in 2004. He has also served as Chair and member of the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

"I am honored to join the dedicated team at Renew Financial," stated Mr. Nevels, "and contribute to their remarkable work strengthening communities through the financing of sustainable home improvements."

"Jim has an established track record as a leader and advisor, and his expertise and perspective will be a great asset to the Board," said Renew Financial board director Gabriel Kra, commenting on the appointment. "We look forward to working with him to pursue our vision to create financial access towards a healthier, more sustainable world."

Mr. Nevels currently serves on the Board of Directors of two public companies, Alcoa Corporation and WestRock (Lead Independent Director from 2017-2019). He is also a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Presidential Advisory Committee, OFR Financial Research Advisory Committee, and the Council on Foreign Relations.

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.1B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 305,000 cars from the road.

