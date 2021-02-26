Renew Financial Appoints Nicholas Haaf as CSO

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the nation's most experienced provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing program, today announced that Nicholas Haaf will be taking on the role of the Chief Sales Officer (CSO).

Nicholas will lead the company's national sales team, providing leadership, direction, and an executive vision to ensure alignment with the company's growth initiatives and financial strategic goals. As a member of the senior executive team, Nicholas will also play an important role in setting the company's strategy moving forward.

Nicholas has over 20 years of experience as a sales and marketing professional, with a background in data and analytics supporting banking, automotive, finance, telecom, utility and other industries, and is passionate about teaching and mentoring associates to achieve their sales and development goals. Prior to joining Renew in 2021, Nicholas held senior roles at Motorola Solutions, Exeter Finance, California Republic Bank and Experian.

"I've been impressed from the start by the Renew Financial team and how they created the entire category of PACE financing to provide environmental benefits to their customers and communities," said CSO Nicholas Haaf. "This is a tremendous opportunity to broaden community benefit financing through PACE, and further Renew Financial's mission to expand access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world with a financing platform customers love."

Mark Floyd, CEO, said, "I've had the pleasure of working with Nick in the past, and have seen first-hand his leadership acumen and how he's successfully established a track record of building and managing high-growth sales teams. Nick's expertise in sales execution will help us deepen our value proposition and deliver pertinent and actionable insights to our network of registered contractors to help them grow and build a competitive advantage."

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes and businesses safer, more energy-efficient and more valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.1B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 305,000 cars from the road. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc. Additional information may be found at renewfinancial.com

SOURCE Renew Financial