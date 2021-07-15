Renew Financial Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

OAKLAND, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Renew Financial. This year, 84% of employees said Renew Financial is a great place to work – 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Renew Financial is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

"I am thrilled and extremely proud Renew Financial is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company. It reflects the fantastic effort and ongoing commitment of everyone here to create a positive and inspiring working environment to attract, retain and empower our people," said Mark Floyd, CEO of Renew Financial. "We are delighted that our focus on making our company a great place to work has been recognized by our team. We will keep investing in our people so they can continue to be proud of improving the lives of others through work."

According to the Great Place to Work® survey, Renew Financial employees feel they work for a company with a strong leadership and a culture of team spirit, pride and empowerment. Employees highlighted a friendly, welcoming, and supporting work environment where they can be themselves, are treated equally and fairly, and are recognized for their accomplishments. They appreciate the inclusive management style and feel empowered in decisions which affect their jobs and work environment.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.2B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 305,000 cars from the road.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

