Renew Financial Elevates Mary Kathryn Lynch to Chief Financial Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the pioneer of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing and a leading provider of financing for home improvements, announced that Mary Kathryn Lynch, who was previously serving as Renew Financial's Executive Vice President of Finance, was officially named Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ms. Lynch brings a strong combination of finance and clean energy experience to the role. She has spent ten years in the clean energy industry, working with organizations such as Sunrun and VoteSolar. Prior to that, she worked at UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, as well as other institutions, leading teams that raised debt and equity capital.

"Mary Kathryn will play a critical role advancing our mission of providing property owners access to affordable financing to make their homes safer and more efficient while creating jobs and supporting sustainability in their communities," said CEO Kirk Inglis. "She brings a depth of knowledge in finance and a solid commitment to our mission."

"I was drawn to the solar power industry by the potential for major environmental benefit, but realized that without a reliable financing option, too many homeowners would never have the opportunity to benefit from technologies like solar, that can improve their lives," said Ms. Lynch. "I'm honored to step into this role and excited for the opportunity to work with Kirk and the rest of our executive team to build the best in class provider of home improvement financing."

Ms. Lynch led Renew Financial's Capital Markets team in executing three rated 144A securitizations in 2017 and 2018, raising approximately $600 million. In her new role as CFO, Ms. Lynch will help lead the delivery of Renew Financial's affordable, PACE financing to homeowners that are looking to make critical upgrades to their properties.

Renew Financial Group LLC ("Renew Financial") is one of the nation's leading home improvement financing companies. Renew Financial administers and provides multiple financing products across the country, with programs available in several states, including Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida. PACE is a financing tool enabled by state and local governments that provides homeowners and business owners with access to private capital to finance the entire cost of energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, seismic, and wind mitigation upgrades, and then pay for those upgrades on their property tax bill. PACE was named by Scientific American as one of the "top 20 ideas that can change the world." PACE is a job-creating policy tool that enjoys broad support, having been championed in state legislatures and local communities nationwide by business leaders, advocacy organizations and elected officials from both sides of the aisle.

