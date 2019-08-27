Renew Financial Expands Sales Initiative in California

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the pioneer of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing and a leading provider of financing for home improvements, today announced three new hires to support the expansion of its contractor sales team strategy in California.

In an effort to better serve the market for PACE in California and help provide more homeowners access to critical home improvements, Renew Financial restructured its sales and business development teams in June. Under this new approach, Renew Financial is creating dedicated teams that work collaboratively to meet the needs of homeowners and its contractor business partners. Each team will consist of a field-based Business Development Manager, a dedicated Contractor Training Manager and an office-based Account Manager. These teams are dedicated to contractors' long-term growth and success using Renew Financial's PACE financing solutions.

"Following a successful launch of our new sales strategy in June, we're excited to grow our sales team to better serve the PACE market in California," said Brandon Edwards, Regional Sales Director, California. "With our expanded team, we can help even more contractors become successful by offering homeowners PACE Financing from Renew Financial, an easy way to afford energy efficiency and home hardening upgrades."

The new Renew Financial team members have deep experience in the home improvement and renewable energy industries and are dedicated to contractor success.

Eddie Delgado joins as Training Specialist for Southern California. Eddie is seasoned in Sales training and Customer relationship building through both direct and indirect channels. He brings more than seven years of solar and renewable energy sales experience and has a deep background in sales training and curriculum development. Eddie will provide unique approaches to developing contractor training content and on-boarding programs.

Sarah McGee joins as Business Development Manager for the East and South Bay regions in Northern California. Sarah joins with more than six years of experience in the home improvement and residential ground up construction industries, and holds a B classification Contractor's License.

Chad Raber joins as Business Development Manager for San Diego and South Orange Counties. Chad has more than five years of experience in Solar Sales & Artificial Grass/Landscaping and more than ten years in Sales and Marketing. Chad has enjoyed living in Southern California for the past 13 years.

About Renew Financial

Renew Financial is one of the nation's leading home improvement financing companies. Renew Financial administers and provides multiple financing products across the country, with programs available in several states, including Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida. PACE is a financing tool enabled by state and local governments that provide homeowners and business owners with access to private capital to finance the entire cost of energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, seismic, and wind mitigation upgrades, and then pay for those upgrades on their property tax bill. PACE was named by Scientific American as one of the "top 20 ideas that can change the world." PACE is a job-creating policy tool that enjoys broad support, having been championed in state legislatures and local communities nationwide by business leaders, advocacy organizations and elected officials from both sides of the aisle.

Renew Financial® is a registered trademark of Renew Financial Holdings Inc.

