Renew Financial Launches New Sales Initiative in California

OAKLAND, Calif., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to better serve the market for PACE in California and help provide more homeowners access to critical home improvements, Renew Financial is restructuring its sales and business development teams. Under this new approach, Renew Financial is creating dedicated teams that work collaboratively to meet the needs of homeowners and our contractor business partners. Each team will consist of a field-based Business Development Manager, a dedicated Contractor Training Manager, and an office-based Account Manager. These teams are dedicated to contractors' long-term growth and success using Renew Financial's PACE financing solutions.

As a first step, today Renew Financial announced three new hires who will support the new contractor sales team strategy in California.

"California holds endless opportunities for contractors to help homeowners increase the value in their properties, save money, and reduce their carbon footprint," said Brandon Edwards, Regional Sales Director, California. "These teams will be dedicated to helping our contractors become successful by offering homeowners PACE Financing from Renew Financial, an easy way to afford energy efficiency upgrades."

The new Renew Financial team members have deep experience in the home improvement industry and are dedicated to contractor success.

Erin Johnston joins Renew Financial from Silvermark Construction Services as a Business Development Manager in the San Francisco North Bay. Erin has more than eight years in the renewables and construction industries in business development and operations.

Anthony DeVito rejoins Renew Financial as a Business Development Manager based in Los Angeles. Anthony has more than 20 years in the energy and renewables industries in sales, operations, and analysis.

Nic Torvend joins Renew Financial as a Training Manager in the San Francisco Bay Area. Nic has been working in the solar industry for eight years with a track record of building contractor networks to provide solar sales training and in-home selling skills.

Renew Financial is one of the nation's leading home improvement financing companies. Renew Financial administers and provides multiple financing products across the country, with programs available in several states, including Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida. PACE is a financing tool enabled by state and local governments that provide homeowners and business owners with access to private capital to finance the entire cost of energy efficiency, water conservation, renewable energy, seismic, and wind mitigation upgrades, and then pay for those upgrades on their property tax bill. PACE was named by Scientific American as one of the "top 20 ideas that can change the world." PACE is a job-creating policy tool that enjoys broad support, having been championed in state legislatures and local communities nationwide by business leaders, advocacy organizations and elected officials from both sides of the aisle.

Renew Financial® is a registered trademark of Renew Financial Holdings Inc.

