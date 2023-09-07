Renew Financial Paves the Way for Service Excellence, Setting a New Standard in the Residential PACE Industry

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the pioneer and a leading provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (R-PACE) financing, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of the triple accolades for service excellence, which places the company at the forefront of its industry.

This unparalleled recognition underscores Renew Financial's steadfast dedication to delivering unmatched value and experiences to its customers and employees. The company's relentless commitment to service excellence is reflected in the following achievements:

  1. Better Business Bureau Accreditation: Renew Financial's customer service center located in Roseville, CA, has earned the prestigious BBB Accreditation with an A+ rating, showcasing its unwavering commitment to integrity, transparency, and a track record of delivering exceptional customer experiences. This recognition places Renew Financial as a leading company in its industry that adheres to the highest standards of customer care.

  2. World-Class Net Promoter Score: Renew Financial has garnered a remarkable Net Promoter Score (NPS) that exceeds 80, a testament to its customers' loyalty and advocacy. Renew Financial's annual NPS came at an impressive 86 - 42 points higher than the average in financial services, according to the latest Customer Gauge publication. The NPS is a key indicator of customer satisfaction and loyalty, showcasing the company's ability to consistently surpass customer expectations and foster a loyal and engaged customer base.

  3. Great Place to Work Certification: Renew Financial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the third consecutive year, underscoring its commitment to creating a positive and empowering workplace environment. This year, 96% of employees at Renew Financial said it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. This certification reflects Renew Financial's dedication to its employees' well-being and growth and highlights how a satisfied and motivated workforce directly translates into outstanding customer experiences.

"We are exceptionally proud to achieve the triple accolades and lead by example within the R-PACE industry," stated Renew Financial's CEO, Mark Floyd. "These recognitions are a testament to the hard work, exceptional service, and dedication of our entire team, who consistently prioritize our customers' needs and work tirelessly to exceed their expectations. Furthermore, as concerns about environmental sustainability, resiliency, and equitable financial solutions continue to grow, we are taking bold steps to ensure our PACE financing offerings align with the highest standards in the industry."

"We believe that service excellence and customer-focused operations are not just a choice, but a responsibility that lies at the core of our business," remarked Renew Financial's COO, David Crichton. "By integrating transparency, process improvements, and customer engagement into our operations, we strive to redefine the industry and positively impact both the environment and the communities we serve."

The company's dedication to maintaining extraordinary quality standards has solidified its position as a trusted and preferred partner in the industry. Renew Financial is a shining example of how dedication, innovation, integrity, and continuous customer focus can yield outstanding results. Renew Financial invites all stakeholders, including property owners, contractors, and community leaders, to create a more equitable, resilient, and sustainable world through the PACE financing program.

About Renew Financial:
Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in California and Florida. With a focus on community impacts, Renew Financial is committed to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects while upholding the highest service excellence and accountability standards in the residential PACE financing industry.  Renew Financial has funded more than $1.3B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) of nearly 1.5 million metric tons, equivalent to removing over 320,000 cars from the road, contributed to the creation of over 18,000 local jobs, and savings of over 2 billion gallons of water. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc. Learn more at renewfinancial.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

