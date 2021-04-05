ReNew Power successfully prices $585 Million of U.S. Dollar-Denominated "Green Bonds"

GURGAON, India, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Power Private Limited ("ReNew Power" or the "Company"), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced the successful pricing of $585 million of 4.5% U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured "green bonds" due 2028 on March 31, 2021, to be issued by certain of its subsidiaries. The Company plans to utilize the proceeds to, among others, repay outstanding debt. The bonds have a tenor of 7.25 years and a fixed interest rate of 4.5% per annum. In-principle approval has been obtained for the listing and trading of the bonds on the India International Exchange (IFSC) Limited (the "India INX").

About ReNew Power

ReNew Power Private Limited is India's leading renewable energy independent power producer ("IPP") by capacity and is the 13th largest global renewable IPP by operational capacity. ReNew Power develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, ReNew Power had a total capacity of close to 10 GW of wind and solar energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. ReNew Power has a strong track record of organic and inorganic growth. ReNew Power's current group of stockholders contains several marquee investors including Goldman Sachs, CPP Investments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, GEF SACEF and JERA.

