ReNew receives carbon neutral status

GURGAON, India, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ: RNW, RNWWW) announced that it has been verified as carbon neutral for its operations, which encompasses over 100 sites across India by DNV, a globally renowned provider of sustainability services. The verification was conducted for ReNew's scope 1 and scope 2 Green House Gas (GHG) emissions across its sites and facilities. Earlier this year, ReNew announced its commitment to be net-zero as per Science Based Targets in March 2021. By initiating the process of creating an inventory of its greenhouse gas emissions, ReNew set its path towards becoming carbon neutral. Going forward, ReNew would also work towards publicly disclosing its scope 3 emissions.

Over the past year, ReNew has continued to gain leadership in the ESG and sustainability space through ESG ratings, disclosures, and improved accountability. ReNew has been recently rated among the top 10 renewable power producing companies in the world on ESG Risk Ratings by Sustainalytics. In September 2021, ReNew released its first Sustainability Report for FY 2021, which was externally assured by DNV. During FY2021, the company avoided over 10 million tCO 2 e emissions through its clean energy operations, which was 200 times its scope 1 and 2 emissions. Further, ReNew has adopted Environment, Social and Governance Policy, which paves the way for strengthening ESG governance and acting as the guiding force for greater ESG integration across its operations.

Ms. Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew's Chief Sustainability Officer, said, "As an industry pioneer, we will intensify our efforts in the ESG domain to further lower our carbon footprint through focused activities, including energy efficient measures, digital initiatives and other targeted sustainability initiatives."

About ReNew - ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of November 15, 2021, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.3 GW of renewable energy projects across India, including commissioned and committed projects. For more information, please visit: www.renewpower.in; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power

SOURCE ReNew Energy Global PLC