ReNew Roofing Revolutionizes the Roof Repair Industry with Quality, Honesty, and an Unbridled Passion for Helping Small Communities

One of the many ways a shelter can provide the comforts of daily living is through safety and security. Each and every part of a home should be in tip-top shape in order to foster a comfortable living situation for everyone within it. This begs the question, what would a house be without a solid roof over it? The clear-cut answer would be incomplete. Fortunately, with every housing problem, there is always a saving grace. ReNew Roofing is a testament to that fact.

The Renew Roofing team donated thousands of dollars of school supplies Getting ready for the local Parade

Equipped with exceptional customer service, high-quality materials, and a passion for helping small-town communities, ReNew Roofing has dominated the roof repair industry with ease. For so long, underrepresented communities have been settling with mediocre repair services. ReNew Roofing is a local roofing contractor that has cemented itself as an industry expert when it comes to roofing and exteriors.

ReNew Roofing fully embodies the company's tagline, "roofing done the right way." Boasting a customer-centric approach to roof repair, ReNew Roofing puts its clients first above all else. The renowned roofing company offers a 25-year workmanship warranty on every qualified GAF roof it installs. Furthermore, the company's qualified GAF roofs also come with a lifetime 50-year warranty ensuring a brand of longevity that clients can definitely count on.

"When it comes to your roof, you should never settle for anything less than the best. Your roof is the first line of defense for protecting your family and your home," shared the ReNew Roofing team. No other roofing company out there offers the highly coveted services of the highest trained and most skilled residential and commercial contractors in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Missouri, and Texas.

Cultivating a pristine reputation in the industry, ReNew Roofing sets the gold standard for roof repair with quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. Garnering several accolades since the company's inception, ReNew Roofing has been honored with high industry praise in the form of the Triple Excellence Award and the distinguished title of GAF Master Elite contractor. Only 2% of all roofing contractors in North America have earned this highly coveted title, positioning ReNew Roofing as one of the best companies in the industry. Apart from this elite designation, the company is also a GAF President's Club Award Winner, joining the ranks of less than 1% of all contractors in the United States.

It's not just about the awards when it comes to ReNew Roofing and its accumulated success. Raking in successful results and revenues in the process, the company garnered a total sales increase of 329% last year alone. "At ReNew Roofing, we believe that change starts from within. So before we can begin to change the way you feel about contractors, we must first be honest with ourselves. This means committing to excellence in everything we do for our clients," shared Savanah Emerson, CEO of Renew Roofing.

With a mission to serve small communities with quality, trust, and passion, ReNew Roofing brings a different level of service that most contractors all over the country can't even begin to offer. In the near future, ReNew Roofing is poised to operate in at least 15 states in small communities, becoming their go-to contractor and the roofing company that people can truly count on.

As the brand continues to scale and grow with each passing day, more and more customers are discovering the many wonders that ReNew Roofing can bring to their communities. Soon the world will finally know the uncompromising brand of service that only this renowned company can provide.

