Renew Social Makes New Connections for People 55+ Looking to Expand Their Social Circle

Because You're Never Too Old for New Friends …

But Sometimes It's Hard to Find Them

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new app called Renew Social is designed with a singular goal in mind - creating a safe and simple digital environment where people 55+ can make new friends. It's a labor of love for its creators, a husband and wife who wanted to help their parents maintain healthy social lives in retirement.

"We built Renew Social to connect a generation of people who have been largely abandoned by mainstream technology," explained cofounder Justin Kraft. "Aging is an opportunity, and we want people to get the most out of life, so we developed a tool for them to find peers nearby and build new friendships."

Kraft and his team designed Renew Social to be a safe space for people 55+ to connect with others who are looking to make new friends. "We've been intentional in building this in ways that safeguard our community," according to Kraft. For example:

Renew proactively works to ensure that members are who they say they are:

Apple or Google authenticates each member's identity.



Renew requires members to use photo identification when setting up profiles. This discourages fake users, bots, and other bad actors.



It uses the same vendor used by major financial institutions to verify user information.

Renew does not sell user data to third parties, nor does it run ads.

"Renew matches users with potential new friends quickly and easily," said Kraft. "We help them connect online and start a conversation. Our ultimate objective is that they'll go out and live their best lives with these new friends."

The Renew Social app is a free download available for iPhone at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/renew-social/id1531224537. New users receive the first month of membership at no charge. After the free trial, subscription fees begin at $7 per month. For more information, visit renewsocial.com.

About Renew Social, LLC

Founded in Chicago, Renew Social, LLC's goal is reducing social isolation in the aging population. We are a mission-driven organization working to make a positive impact. At Renew Social, we view aging as an opportunity. By creating new connections among older Americans, we help eliminate social isolation and the negative physical and mental health risks associated with it.

