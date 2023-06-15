RENEW THE NATION Launches Mission to Engage Consumers with Smart Energy and Water Conservation Solutions

MIAMI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RENEW THE NATION, an innovative company and brand that supports environmental sustainability and drives consumers to opportunities that enable smart energy and water usage, announces the development of the SUNNAI smart technology platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI). The platform is designed to use smart devices, data analytics, activated by AI and IoB, with a consumer engagement engine that facilitates efficient integrated energy and water usage. RENEW THE NATION's efforts are developed around renewable energy sources that are aligned with consumption activities that yield more efficient energy and water utilization.

"Our mission is to make a positive environmental impact through consumer engagement," said Peter Voghel, CEO of RENEW THE NATION. The company's SUNNAI smart technology platform enables notifications and interactions supported in part with integrated smart home devices such as Google Nest, Amazon Alexa products, and other MATTER interoperable equipment compatible with the SUNNAI Platform. The SUNNAI platform employs a unique Smart Energy Rewards Protocol (SERP) that empowers consumers to maximize the efficiency of their energy and water sources.

RENEW THE NATION also fosters lead generation, service subscriptions, and the adoption of solar and smart home companies' products and solutions. The company's offering includes a Platform as a Service (PaaS) model, which avails subscription-based services for integrated partners as well as direct to consumer applications. The market opportunity includes Energy Management Partners, Solar (PV & Thermal) Contractors, Installers, Manufacturers, and Home Management Partners. The company has active test deployments of the SUNNAI S-1 offering with solar contractors, solar manufacturers, and service providers.

The founders of RENEW THE NATION understand the various factors around energy demand and water accessibility, and that is why RENEW THE NATION is positioning to bring the world… The Rewards of Smart Energy & Water Conservation.

For more information, please contact:

RENEW THE NATION Press Room

[email protected]com

+1 305-400-0470

About RENEW THE NATION

RENEW THE NATION was established with a mission to make a positive environmental impact through consumer engagement. The company's founding strategy is to bridge companies that have solar and smart home business units in support of integrated smart home and solar assets that engage consumers to create a greater return on investment. For more information, visit www.renewthenation.com.

SOURCE Renew The Nation