Renewa Secures US$502 Million in Financing to Support Clean Energy Land Investments

New capital enables continued expansion of land assets underlying energy projects across the United States

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewa, a leading provider of land-based financing solutions for clean energy infrastructure, today announced that it has secured US$502 million in financing from a consortium of leading institutional investors.

The financing will allow Renewa to further grow its portfolio of land and lease receivables that support energy development nationwide. This infusion of long-term capital strengthens the company's ability to provide flexible funding solutions to landowners and contributes to meeting the country's growing energy needs. With this transaction, Renewa's total capital commitments now exceed US$1.25 billion.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as sole structuring advisor and sole placement agent; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP served as legal counsel.

Renewa is a renewable energy land financing company that provides capital solutions to landowners and energy developers through the acquisition of leasehold interests, land, rental streams, and royalty incomes. Renewa is backed by QIC and La Caisse, two of the world's leading long-term institutional investors. Their support enables Renewa to deploy patient, scalable capital in partnership with landowners and developers to advance energy projects across the United States. For more information, please visit renewa.com.

Julie Nicholson

860.430.2228

[email protected]

