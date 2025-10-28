Renewable America Completes 9.4 MW Solar + 10 MWh Storage Portfolio in Humboldt County

Foster Clean Power project, owned by Radial Power, powers 3,000+ homes under PPA with Redwood Coast Energy Authority

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable America held a ribbon-cutting with its partners on Oct. 6 to celebrate the Foster Clean Power portfolio installation, a pair of projects totaling 9.4 MWdc of solar capacity and 2.5 MW / 10 MWh of battery storage. Powering 3,000+ homes and creating 50 jobs during construction, Foster Clean Power is Humboldt County's first new-build large-scale solar + storage project under a power purchase agreement with Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA).

Owned by Radial Power, the portfolio includes Foster Clean Power A (4.457 MWdc) and Foster Clean Power B (4.951 MWdc). Both sites provide a pollinator-friendly habitat for native wildlife.

Early in development, the projects faced significant challenges, including outdated public records that showed incorrect water and utility easements encroaching on the planned site and access road. Renewable America addressed them by mobilizing survey teams and partnering with Humboldt Water to remap boundaries, adjusting the project layout and road design accordingly.

Through these efforts, Renewable America reduced access road construction costs by 75% (over $180,000) and accelerated the production timeline by six weeks while maintaining compliance, performance, and energy yield.

"This project is an example of how careful planning and collaboration can overcome unexpected hurdles without compromising cost or schedule," said Ardi Arian, President and CEO of Renewable America. "We're proud to deliver a solar and storage portfolio that strengthens local energy reliability while supporting California's clean energy goals."

Renewable America is a leading provider of distributed energy resources, serving communities with small utility-scale, locally generated solar plus storage facilities and community microgrids that work in conjunction with the distribution grid. With over 15 years of experience in development, engineering, procurement and construction throughout Europe and North America, Renewable America creates resilience within communities by delivering local power to local load. The company's end-to-end development process maximizes quality and efficiency, while minimizing lasting environmental impact on site. Based in Santa Clara, Renewable America has over 320 megawatts MW of solar and 680 MWh of energy storage projects under development throughout California. Learn more at https://renewam.com .

