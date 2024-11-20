Renewable America Obtains Conditional Use Permit for Ranch Sereno Clean Power Project

The project was granted a conditional use permit by Contra Costa County

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable America (RNA), a leading provider of distributed energy resources, local small utility-scale solar and storage systems, and multi-customer community microgrids projects in California, announced a major milestone for its Ranch Sereno Clean Power (RASE) project. After a two-year permitting process, Contra Costa County granted RASE a conditional use permit (CUP) on September 24, 2024, clearing the way for the development of a new solar and storage project in Byron, California. The project will be built on 7.5 acres and will feature 2.48 MWdc of solar capacity coupled with 3.6MWh of energy storage.

Renewable America's Ranch Sereno Clean Power Project land parcel

"Renewable America partners with local communities to build long-term, meaningful relationships that stimulate economic growth across California while expanding access to affordable clean energy," says Ardeshir Arian, President & CEO of Renewable America. "This approval is a pivotal step toward solar expansion and increased energy independence in the Byron area."

The RASE project site is located in Contra Costa County's designated Solar Energy Generation (SG) overlay zone, an area identified in the Renewable Resources Potential Study by the County. This study applied a series of filters - including slope, land cover, soil quality, zoning status, proximity to transmission lines, and other key factors - to identify optimal locations for solar development, excluding sensitive agricultural and habitat resources. The SG overlay is a vital component of the County's strategy to balance renewable energy development with long-term land use and environmental considerations, making it an ideal location for the RASE project.

Renewable America is known for its end-to-end project development, handling everything from parcel scouting and lease negotiations to engineering, permitting, design, and origination. Renewable America will serve as the developer for the RASE project, while its EPC division, RNA Services, will manage construction. As part of the company's commitment to local economic development, a five-craft Project Labor Agreement (PLA) with the local union will be implemented, ensuring the use of local labor throughout the construction process. This agreement aims to foster job creation and provide skilled opportunities for local workers, further strengthening community ties and promoting sustainable economic growth.

MCE will be the off-taker under the Feed-in Tariff Plus, purchasing the power generated by the project. Renewable America has previously collaborated with MCE, successfully completing the Fallon Two Rock Road solar farm in Marin County earlier this year.

The project's journey to approval has seen multiple hearings, with a conditional use permit first granted by the zoning administrator in March 2024, followed by approval from the planning commission in April 2024. In both cases, neighborhood appeals were raised, but previous decisions were upheld and final approval was granted on September 24 by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

"We are grateful to the County for its support, and for establishing the SG overlay to encourage clean energy growth," says Arian. "RNA is committed to maintaining full transparency throughout the development process, ensuring that all stakeholders – including residents and the local environment – benefit from the project."

"Renewable America has been transparent and responsive throughout this whole process," says Jeff Jess, the Ranch Sereno parcel landowner. "I appreciate that I can depend on their team to provide regular updates and any support I need."

For more information, please visit https://renewam.com.

About Renewable America

Renewable America is a leading provider of distributed energy resources, serving communities with small utility-scale, locally generated solar plus storage facilities and community microgrids that work in conjunction with the distribution grid. With over 15 years of experience in development, engineering, procurement and construction throughout Europe and North America, Renewable America creates resilience within communities by delivering local power to local load. The company's end-to-end development process maximizes quality and efficiency, while minimizing lasting environmental impact on site. Based in Santa Clara, Renewable America has over 320 megawatts MW of solar and 680 MWh of energy storage projects under development throughout California. Learn more at https://renewam.com.

