Renewable Chemicals Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 239.7 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 11% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Renewable Chemicals Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Renewable Chemicals Market" By Product Type (Alcohols, Organic Acids), By Application (Agriculture, Textiles), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Renewable Chemicals Market size was valued at USD 93.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 239.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Renewable Chemicals Market Overview

Renewable chemicals, which are essentially biomaterials, are increasingly being used in a variety of chemical-related fields, such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, transportation, textiles, and other fields. These chemicals include a number that are naturally obtained from biomass, feedstock for agriculture, farm waste, and microorganisms.

Renewable chemicals have smaller carbon footprints than traditional petroleum-based chemicals, making them a more sustainable source of carbon. Chemicals including hemicellulose, protein, cellulose, lignin, starch, oils, plant extracts, amino acids, and carbohydrates are frequently found in the polymeric and monomeric form. The market for renewable chemicals is expected to increase significantly over the upcoming years due to shifting dynamics and trends.

The growth in environmental harm and the depletion of fossil fuels are the main factors driving the global market for renewable chemicals. Demand for Renewable Chemicals is also predicted to rise due to a growing preference for renewable resources on a commercial and industrial level for manufacturing finished goods including plastics, medicines, food additives, and pharmaceuticals.

To reduce harmful effects on people and the environment, numerous regional and national governments have established strict rules on the use and disposal of petrochemicals. This element is also anticipated to accelerate market expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that the rapid depletion of fossil fuels and rising greenhouse gas emissions would raise the demand for biomaterial, which can benefit the market in a variety of ways and is therefore expected to propel market expansion.

Additionally, the market is being given a lucrative potential to expand thanks to the manufacturers' expanding R&D efforts around the world to produce efficient methods for the production of renewable chemicals.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Renewable Chemicals Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Renewable Chemicals Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Corbion Nv (Purac), Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Genomatica Inc., Natureworks LLC, Bioamber Inc., Metabolix Inc., Myriant Corporation, Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC, Cobalt Technologies Inc., Biomethanol Chemie Nederland B.V., and others.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Renewable Chemicals Market into Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Renewable Chemicals Market, by Product Type

Alcohols



Organic Acids



Ketones



Platform Chemicals



Biopolymers



Others

Renewable Chemicals Market, by Application

Agriculture



Textiles



Environment



Transportation



Food safety



Health & Hygiene



Other

Renewable Chemicals Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

