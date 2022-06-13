Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market Size to Grow by USD 146.56 billion | ABB Ltd. and Andritz AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies RDEG technologies are technologies that are used to generate power using renewable energy sources such as solar PVs, wind, fuel cells, bioenergy, and small hydro for use at or near the site of generation.

The renewable distributed energy generation (RDEG) technologies market size is expected to grow by USD 146.56 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.