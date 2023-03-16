Renewable Energy Industry Veterans Launch Operations and Maintenance Services Company, Opis Renewable Services

O&M and Training / Safety Company will Begin Operations at 20,000 Square Foot Headquarters in Chicago

CHICAGO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opis Renewable Services, a firm dedicated to assisting renewable energy developers, project owners and other wind, solar and storage project stakeholders announced that it has begun operations in Chicago. The new company, led by industry veteran, Rob Edinger, offers a range of O&M services for wind, solar, and energy storage facilities to meet the needs of project owners and OEMs. At its new facility, Opis will offer GWO training for wind sector BST/ART/BTT/COHE, Solar Training-NABCEP/COHE, High Voltage Training, as well as operational services and support to Wind/Solar/Bess divisions. This will allow Opis to provide OEMs, developers and project owners with qualified and trained technicians for long or short-term support, regardless of if the company needs support on scheduled or unscheduled maintenance.

"Our team at Opis is excited to launch and train technicians with exceptional service," said Robert Edinger, CEO of Opis Renewable Services. "We are committed to delivering high-quality O&M services for the renewable energy industry, and we are confident that our new facility will help us achieve that goal. Our team of experts has a wealth of experience in the renewable energy industry, which makes them well-equipped to deliver the best service to their clients."

Opis begins operations at its 20,000 square foot training center conveniently located just ten minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Chicago.

Opis Renewable Services is a renewable energy service provider dedicated to ensuring maximum uptime for solar and wind generation and battery storage technologies. The company provides the tools, training, and manpower necessary to meet any scale required. Opis Renewable Services is committed to being the industry's only truly flexible training and service provider and is creating a talent pipeline to keep the renewables ecosystem humming.

