Renewable Energy Investors, Funds, Private Wealth, and Family Offices flock to Solar Farm Investments for 10-500% Returns

Innovative Solar Systems, LLC is the #1 Utility Scale Solar Farm Company in the US

ISS has a Flawless seven (7) year track record in the Utility Scale Solar Project Industry

Portfolio Sizes Ranging from $100MM to $25 Billion US Dollars

US Dollars Returns as low as 10% or as High as 500% depending on entry and exit strategies on deals

ISS is one of the most flexible and creative US Solar Farm companies when it comes to custom tailored, high return portfolios that are geared to generating maximum returns for investors, funds, and private wealth buyers. Other Solar companies in the industry have a model whereby they develop and build fewer projects while keeping the crown jewel projects for themselves and then sell off the lower return assets for less profits to investors. This is not how ISS operates! ISS develops and sells all of the projects that the company develops giving money partners the maximum benefits from these deals and just one more reason why ISS is the leader and most successful company in the space. ISS does not develop a few projects with the intent of keeping the higher performing return crown jewels, while giving money partners the lesser deals. ISS provides investors and money partners with all developed projects while owning none. This is key to the success of ISS's many partners.

The various ISS sales models employed assures buyers that ISS has no hidden agenda or conflict of interest, you will not find the ISS sales model and deal structures utilized by any other Solar Company in the industry purely due to the fact that ISS is concerned first and foremost with the investors returns while ISS continues to grow the privately held company by huge leaps and bounds. ISS is always ready, willing and able to meet with and discuss the massive $25 Billion annual investment pipeline with new money partners coming to the table wishing to become a major investor in the world of Renewable Energy. To set up an office meeting with the ISS team in beautiful Asheville, NC please contact the VP of Sales listed below.

ISS looks forward to forging new relationships with new money partners wishing to enter the Renewable Energy Utility Scale Solar Farm space with portfolios requiring as little as $100MM funding to as much as $25 Billion. Contact ISS Today for a face to face meeting to learn how the ISS sales models and structures work.

Patrick King, VP of Sales (404) 441-9876 Pat.King@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED. *

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renewable-energy-investors-funds-private-wealth-and-family-offices-flock-to-solar-farm-investments-for-10-500-returns-300637158.html

SOURCE Innovative Solar Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.solarfarmsales.com

