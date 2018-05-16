Renewable Energy Investors Seek Solar Farms For High Returns

Based On Investor's Appetite, Portfolios Can Vary From $100MM to $25B

Each Solar Energy Investment Is Customized For Up To 500% Returns

Investment Cycle Can Be One (1) Year Or Multi-Year

Our continuing success lies in our dedication to giving our financial partners the highest yield possible by developing and selling our best Solar Farm projects. ISS does not believe in keeping those stellar projects for our own company. Instead, we consistently put maximum effort into making sure our Renewable Energy Investment portfolios will grow our Solar Energy Partners' wealth. The Solar Farms we offer range in size from 20MW to 200MW, and returns on these Solar Energy Investments can be 10% to 500%, dependent upon the Investor's choice of entry and exit strategies. Custom development of investment structures is ISS's specialty.

If your family office, private wealth or investment board is seeking portfolio diversification through the inclusion of Solar Energy, let ISS show you the many Solar Farm project portfolios we offer. We can help you navigate the dynamic world of Renewable Energy Investments and will work with you to design a Solar Energy Investment portfolio that is right for your needs.

To learn more about ISS and the investment opportunities we offer, please call or email;

Patrick King, VP of Sales: (404) 441-9876 pat.king@innovativesolarsystemsllc.com.

*THIS CONTENT IS NOT INTENDED TO BE CONSTRUED AS AN OFFER FOR SALE OF AN INVESTMENT OR SECURITIES, NOR IS ANY LEGAL OR TAX ADVICE BEING OFFERED. *

