Renewable energy market size to increase by 1,776.08 GW from 2022 to 2027: Market research insights highlight the emergence of zero-energy buildings as a key trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the renewable energy market will witness a YOY growth of 8.22% between 2022 and 2023. The market is segmented by end-user (residential, industrial, and commercial), type (hydropower, wind, solar, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The renewable energy market size is estimated to increase by 1,776.08 GW at a CAGR of 8.91% from 2022 to 2027. The emergence of zero-energy buildings is a key trend in the market. The construction industry is adopting various measures to improve energy efficiency, including improved designs and materials, minimization of issues associated with GHG emissions, and reduction of fossil fuel-based energy consumption. In zero-energy buildings, the energy produced is equal to the amount of energy consumed annually. Thus, the increase in the adoption of ZEBs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Renewable Energy Market 2023-2027

Renewable energy market - Vendor insights

The global renewable energy market is fragmented. The market players compete on the basis of price, customized services, innovative products, and ease of integration with current systems. Major companies acquire smaller players to increase their market presence. Vendors may reduce their product prices due to intense competition, which could negatively affect their profit margins. Therefore, to succeed in this competitive environment, vendors should differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Enel Spa

ENERCON GmbH

General Electric Co.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Invenergy

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sunrun Inc.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Tata Power Co. Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems AS

Xcel Energy Inc.

Duke Energy Corp.

Goldwind Australia

Nextera Energy Inc.

Renewable energy market - Geographical analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the renewable energy market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will account for 73% of the global market growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea are the major contributors to the renewable energy market in the region. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to factors such as financial incentives programs such as feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) in China, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Renewable energy market - Key segment analysis

The renewable energy market share growth by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. Residential buildings are high energy consumers. Hence, they have the highest potential to reach sustainable development goals. The use of clean energy instead of limited resources is the most effective way of saving energy in the residential sector. This will help in fulfilling the rising energy demand from the residential sector.

Renewable energy market - Key market drivers & challenges

The renewable energy market is primarily driven by supportive government policies. Many governments support the use of renewable energy systems by providing incentives, subsidies, and tax benefits to producers and consumers. For instance, the investment tax credit (ITC) is an important federal policy developed by the US government to support the adoption of solar PV energy. Such policies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The competition from fossil fuels poses a major threat to the growth of the renewable energy market. The share of renewable energy has increased steadily over the years. Many countries prefer fossil fuels over renewable energy owing to the availability of abundant fossil fuels. In addition, the cost of establishing a renewable energy facility is high, and the power output is low due to the intermittent nature of renewables. These factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this renewable energy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the renewable energy market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the renewable energy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of renewable energy market vendors

Renewable Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.91% Market growth 2023-2027 1,776.08 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 8.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 73% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Acciona SA, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, Enel Spa, ENERCON GmbH, General Electric Co., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Invenergy, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sunrun Inc., Suzlon Energy Ltd., Tata Power Co. Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xcel Energy Inc., Duke Energy Corp., Goldwind Australia, Nextera Energy Inc., Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., and Vattenfall AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

