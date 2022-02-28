Renewable Energy Market to witness 1,581.08 GW growth | Huge opportunities in Hydropower Segment | Technavio

Renewable Energy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120 pages report analyzes the renewable energy market by type (hydropower, wind, solar, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The hydropower segment accounted for the largest share in the market in 2021. Hydropower is currently the largest source of renewable energy source globally. Between 2021 and 2030, the power generation in the segment is expected to increase by 17% or by 230 GW, thereby creating significant growth opportunities. The market growth in the segment is expected to be maximum during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, APAC will generate several growth opportunities. The region currently holds 69% of the global market share. The availability of a number of financial incentive programs is driving the growth of the regional market. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for renewable energy in APAC. The market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions.

Download a Free Sample for highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and countries in the market.

Renewable Energy Market: Growth drivers

The renewable energy market is driven by supportive government policies. Governments across the world are offering incentives, subsidies, and tax benefits to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources. For instance, the US government has developed the investment tax credit (ITC) federal policy to support the adoption of solar PV plants in the country. Similarly, other countries are formulating various policies to promote the development and the use of renewable energy. These factors are driving the growth of the global renewable energy market.

In addition, environmental concerns regarding the use of fossil fuels are anticipated to further boost the growth of the renewable energy market.

Know about additional factors impacting the market growth. Request a Free Sample Now!

Renewable Energy Market: Key vendor offerings

Acciona SA: The company offers renewable energy solutions that help in lowering electricity costs and reducing fossil fuel consumption, thus redesigning the energy framework so as to allow humanity to tackle the climate crisis, under the brand name Acciona.

EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG: The company offers renewable energy solutions with the aim to increase the current capacity of around 4.4 GW, which accounts for about 32 percent of total installed output focusing on offshore wind power, onshore wind power, under the brand name ENBW.

Enel Spa: The company offers renewable energy solutions by producing renewable resources across 5 continents using power plants that aim for a cleaner process of production, under the brand name Enel.

General Electric Co.: The company offers renewable energy solutions to a reliable, affordable, and dispatchable integration of energies, driving the transition to a clean energy future which can be enabled through the intelligent plant and system design, software and controls, and O and M synergies, under the brand name General Electric.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.: The company offers renewable energy solutions using hydro plants, wind farms, and solar panels, under the brand name Innergex.

View our Renewable Energy Market Snapshot to uncover other dominant players.

Related Reports:

Solar Photovoltaic Wafer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Power Market by Technology and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Renewable Energy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.72% Market growth 2022-2026 1581.08 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.64 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acciona SA, EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG, Enel Spa, General Electric Co., Innergex Renewable Energy Inc., Invenergy, National Grid Plc, RWE AG, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Vestas Wind System AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Utilities

2.2.1 Electricity generation

2.2.2 Electricity transmission

2.2.3 Electricity distribution

2.2.4 End-customers

2.2.5 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (GW)

Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Hydropower

Wind

Solar

Others

Exhibit 09: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 10: Comparison by Type

5.3 Hydropower - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Hydropower - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 12: Hydropower - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Wind - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Wind - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 14: Wind - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Solar - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 16: Solar - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 18: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 19: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Exhibit 20: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 21: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 22: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 24: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 30: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (GW)

Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography (GW)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Supportive government policies

8.1.2 Rapid urbanization

8.1.3 Environmental concerns regarding fossil fuels

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Competition from fossil fuels

8.2.2 High initial investments

8.2.3 Project delays and cancellation of orders due to COVID-19 pandemic

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Emergence of zero-energy buildings

8.3.2 Lack of progression in the application of the nuclear power

8.3.3 Increase in output efficiency, less pollution, and low maintenance costs

9. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive scenario

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acciona SA

Exhibit 41: Acciona SA - Overview

Exhibit 42: Acciona SA - Business segments

Exhibit 43: Acciona SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 44: Acciona SA - Segment focus

10.4 EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG

Exhibit 45: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Overview

Exhibit 46: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Business segments

Exhibit 47: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Key news

Exhibit 48: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 49: EnBW Energie Baden Wurttemberg AG - Segment focus

10.5 Enel Spa

Exhibit 50: Enel Spa - Overview

Exhibit 51: Enel Spa - Business segments

Exhibit 52: Enel Spa - Key news

Exhibit 53: Enel Spa - Key offerings

Exhibit 54: Enel Spa - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 55: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 56: General Electric Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: General Electric Co. - Key news

Exhibit 58: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Exhibit 60: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 63: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 64: Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Invenergy

Exhibit 65: Invenergy - Overview

Exhibit 66: Invenergy - Product and service

Exhibit 67: Invenergy - Key offerings

10.9 National Grid Plc

Exhibit 68: National Grid Plc - Overview

Exhibit 69: National Grid Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 70: National Grid Plc - Key news

Exhibit 71: National Grid Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: National Grid Plc - Segment focus

10.10 RWE AG

Exhibit 73: RWE AG - Overview

Exhibit 74: RWE AG - Business segments

Exhibit 75: RWE AG - Key news

Exhibit 76: RWE AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: RWE AG - Segment focus

10.11 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Exhibit 78: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Overview

Exhibit 79: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Key news

Exhibit 81: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA - Segment focus

10.12 Vestas Wind System AS

Exhibit 83: Vestas Wind System AS - Overview

Exhibit 84: Vestas Wind System AS - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Vestas Wind System AS - Key news

Exhibit 86: Vestas Wind System AS - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Vestas Wind System AS - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$?

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing?

Exhibit 91: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio