Renewable Energy Tax Exchange to Launch Q1 2024

REOX (Renewable Energy Open Exchange) to launch transferable tax credit exchange March 1st

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REOX is positioned to transform the renewable energy market though its innovative exchange platform launching March 1st 2024.

Driven by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and focused on Investment Tax Credits and Production Tax Credits, REOX connects buyers and sellers on a seamlessly integrated platform. The technology driven, compliance focused platform delivers due diligence, marketing, tax preparation and financing, simplifying the process for both renewable energy producers and buyers.

"While renewable energy tax credits have been available for years, the Inflation Reduction Act allows for these credits to be transferred to qualified businesses. Our platform aims to make this process easy and accelerate the renewable energy movement, a critical initiative reducing our dependence on fossil fuels and building the energy infrastructure for generations to come," explains Brian Raboin, REOX CEO.

In anticipation of the exchange launch, REOX has already secured over 250 million dollars in renewable tax credits from vetted energy developers, and more are committing to the platform every day as it's embraced by the developer community. These tax credits are immediately available to qualified buyers that are looking to help reduce their tax liability.

"We're excited to see the response from developers and buyers, the combination of technology and added services to make things easy, transparent and secure will be the catalyst for mainstream utilization of these tax credits," says Ryan Louis, founder of Pivot Equity, who provided the seed investment in REOX.

To learn more about REOX, renewable energy open exchange, and to receive important updates and available renewal tax credits please visit www.reox.net or to sign up directly visit www.reox.net/sign-up/

About REOX

At REOX, our mission is to revolutionize the renewable energy market through innovative solutions and ethical practices. We empower developers and buyers by simplifying complex transactions, ensuring transparency, and fostering sustainable collaborations. Committed to environmental stewardship, we drive the adoption of renewable energy sources. With cutting-edge technology and unwavering integrity, we pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future, energizing communities, and businesses worldwide.

