Renewable Energy Technology Leader Gary Meyers Joins Raptor Maps Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Maps, the leading platform for remotely managed solar operations, today announced the appointment of Gary Meyers to its Board of Directors. Meyers previously served as CEO of Power Factors and has led multiple technology companies in the renewable energy and software sectors.

Meyers joins Raptor Maps at an inflection point in the energy industry, with data center electricity demand from artificial intelligence (AI) fueling a spike in U.S. national power demand for the first time in ten years. Solar energy remains the cheapest form of new energy around the world, positioning solar to remain a primary driver of both the energy transition and the AI-driven power demand boom.

With a distinguished career at the helm of some of the most disruptive and high impact renewable energy software companies, Meyers brings to the company a powerful blend of experience with renewable energy asset owners and software strategy. Most recently, he led the exponential growth of Power Factors through its acquisition by Vista Private Equity in 2021.

"I'm excited to join the board of Raptor Maps," said Gary Meyers. "The company is uniquely positioned for significant growth, with a compelling vision that aligns with key trends in the solar industry. By harnessing remotely managed site operations, advanced software, and robotics command and control, Raptor Maps is driving higher solar yield while reducing operational costs—exactly what the industry needs to lower LCOE and position solar as the world's leading energy source. I look forward to collaborating with Nikhil, Eddie, and the entire leadership team to scale Raptor Maps into a dominant force in the renewable energy sector."

Raptor Maps CEO, Nikhil Vadhavkar, elaborated, "Gary has an expansive, global, and deeply informed view of the renewables industry which add further dimension to our thinking in the boardroom and the courses we chart for investing in our solutions. Gary shares our mission-driven values and is firmly aligned with our mandate to invest in our world-class customer base, and I'm very excited to formally announce Gary on our board."

About Raptor Maps

Raptor Maps provides the solar industry with a leading platform dedicated to making solar asset management and O&M dramatically simpler through better data, elegant automation, and the integration of robotics. Automation of critical scopes of work provides owners and operators with unprecedented visibility and control of their solar infrastructure without straining budgets, enabling teams to execute high-impact interventions more efficiently and improve project returns.

