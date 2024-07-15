RenewaFi Launches Price Tracker to Help Originators Price ERCOT PPAs

Noam Yaffe, Founder and CEO of RenewaFi, said: "Originators at firms that do not have their own market-based PPA pricing models are at an extreme disadvantage. Since they don't know what specific PPA terms are worth, they risk being taken advantage of by more sophisticated counterparties. We built the Price Tracker to shed light on PPA pricing and finally level the playing field for all. Every originator can now quantify the value of their PPA and compare their prices to the market."

The 850+ PPA permutations included in the Price Tracker cover solar and wind, contract durations from two to 15 years, and several start dates across ERCOT's hubs. For each of these permutations, the Price Tracker quantifies key components of PPA pricing, including shape risk and economic curtailment risk, every day.

The data powering the Price Tracker comes from reputable sources like ERCOT, the EIA, large energy brokers, and the RenewaFi Marketplace comprised of more than 400 originators representing 150 firms. The Marketplace features over 1,300 bids and offers, representing dozens of GW of potential PPAs, and is the only resource that has bid prices from the world's most reputable offtakers.

"We audited RenewaFi's PPA valuation model and found it to be sophisticated and thoughtful," said Neat Clark, VP of Power Strategy at Guidepost Energy. "The Price Tracker is an elegant tool that distills large amounts of data and rapidly generates an easy-to-understand, functional, and unbiased view of renewable energy pricing."

Based on its momentum in ERCOT, RenewaFi plans to expand the Price Tracker to include BESS and other ISOs beyond ERCOT in the near future.

"Our vision is to provide originators with the market value of any PPA or BESS offtake product across the entire United States," said Noam.

