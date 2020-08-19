Renewal by Andersen Recognized by J.D. Power for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Window and Patio Door Retailers and Manufacturers"

The company also achieved the highest scores in the "Operational Performance and Durability" and the "Appearance and Design Features" study factors for the Manufacturer category, and the highest rankings in the "Ordering and Delivery," "Sales Staff and Service," and "Installation" factors for the Retailer category.

Says Paul Delahunt, President of Renewal by Andersen, "This ranking is an honor for everyone who works at Renewal by Andersen. At every touchpoint, from start to finish, our employees are dedicated to ensuring all of our homeowners have the best home improvement experience they've ever had.

"We are incredibly grateful to our homeowners for choosing Renewal. Being recognized for outstanding customer satisfaction in both the Retailer and Manufacturer segments by J.D. Power is a great achievement for the whole team."

The J.D. Power Windows and Patio Doors Satisfaction Study, now in its 14th year, measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in several factors. The study's manufacturer brand segment measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in three factors (in alphabetical order): appearance and design features; operational performance and durability; and warranty. The retailer segment measures satisfaction among customers based on performance in four factors (in alphabetical order): installation; ordering and delivery; price; and sales staff and service.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen LLC is the start-to-finish window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, winner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. Renewal by Andersen offers a replacement process that includes an in-home consultation, custom manufacturing, and installation through one of the largest nationwide networks of window replacement specialists. For a complimentary in-home consultation, or to view more information about Renewal by Andersen visit www.renewalbyandersen.com.

Renewal by Andersen received the highest score among manufacturer brands in the J.D. Power 2018 and 2020 U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Studies and the highest score among retailers in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Study of customers' satisfaction with their windows and/or patio doors purchase. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

"Renewal by Andersen" and all other marks where denoted are trademarks of Andersen Corporation and its subsidiaries.

© 2020 Andersen Corporation. All rights reserved.

