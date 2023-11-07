Renewal by Andersen's Heartwarming Gesture: Over 120 Employees Craft Bikes and Gifts for Savannah Children

News provided by

Renewal by Andersen

07 Nov, 2023, 12:10 ET

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 120 Renewal by Andersen employees converged on Savannah, Georgia to help make the holidays brighter for local children. Employees from 12 locations across the country teamed up with Operation Kid Forward on November 5 at JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District at 400 W River Street. The team of employees worked on gifts for local underprivileged children.

Continue Reading
More than 120 Renewal by Andersen employees converged on Savannah, GA building bikes, writing cards and wrapping presents for children this holiday season.
More than 120 Renewal by Andersen employees converged on Savannah, GA building bikes, writing cards and wrapping presents for children this holiday season.
120 Renewal by Andersen employees volunteer to prepare holiday presents for underprivileged children in Savannah, Georgia.
120 Renewal by Andersen employees volunteer to prepare holiday presents for underprivileged children in Savannah, Georgia.

As part of the ongoing Give Back initiative, Renewal by Andersen employees worked at four stations building bikes, writing holiday cards, wrapping gifts and stuffing stockings for 50 to 70 local children. The team helped provide 70 of the 200 gifts Operation Kid Forward will provide this holiday season.

"We are honored to be able to help out with this worthy cause," said Bernard Foster, president of Renewal by Andersen of Greater Georgia. "It is our mission at Renewal by Andersen, as part of our Core Values, to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work."

Operation Kid Forward is a 501(c)(3) dedicated to helping underserved youth in the Savannah, Georgia community by providing transformative travel and tangible items to improve daily living and/or expanded social experiences. This all-volunteer, hands-on organization arranges charitable events and provides substantial goods and experiences to those in need within the community.

"Sometimes these are the only gifts these children will receive this year," said Nisha Giustino, founder of Operation Kid Forward. "Seeing the happiness on parents' and children's faces makes it all worth it. This would not have been possible without our partnership with Renewal by Andersen."

Participating Renewal by Andersen employees came from the following locations: Greater Georgia, Long Island, New York/New Jersey, Westchester, Greater Toronto, San Francisco, Indianapolis, South Bend, Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, Cincinnati and Dayton.

About Renewal by Andersen

Renewal by Andersen of Greater Georgia is proud to serve the window replacement and patio door replacement needs of the Greater Georgia area. We are the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Windows, drawing on the Andersen tradition of 120 years of quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. Our turnkey process begins with a call from you. It includes a respectful in-home sales consultation, custom manufacturing of replacement windows and doors to precisely fit your home, and installation by a dedicated team of professionals. Best of all, we stand behind our products and installation with one of the strongest warranties in the Greater Georgia window replacement business.

SOURCE Renewal by Andersen

Also from this source

Renewal by Andersen Recognized by J.D. Power for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Window and Patio Door Manufacturer Brands"

Renewal by Andersen Recognized by J.D. Power for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Window and Patio Door Manufacturer Brands"

Renewal by Andersen has once again been recognized for "Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Window and Patio Door Manufacturer Brands," according...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Toys

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.