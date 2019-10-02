Renewalliance Taut® launches Vegan Hyaluronic Acid Skin Vitamin

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RenewAlliance TautUSA Skincare—the innovators behind the wildly popular luxe Taut® Collagen Drink are thrilled to announce their latest "Skincare in a Capsule": Taut® Hydrate - 100% vegan hyaluronic acid + grape seed extract supplement designed to plump and hydrate skin from the inside—visibly and effectively.

Larry Pederson, Founder of RenewAlliance explains the 5 key reasons behind their decision to launch Taut® Hydrate in supplement form, and not just release another HA serum or oil like other skincare companies: