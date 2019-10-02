Renewalliance Taut® launches Vegan Hyaluronic Acid Skin Vitamin
Oct 02, 2019, 08:07 ET
BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RenewAlliance TautUSA Skincare—the innovators behind the wildly popular luxe Taut® Collagen Drink are thrilled to announce their latest "Skincare in a Capsule": Taut® Hydrate - 100% vegan hyaluronic acid + grape seed extract supplement designed to plump and hydrate skin from the inside—visibly and effectively.
Larry Pederson, Founder of RenewAlliance explains the 5 key reasons behind their decision to launch Taut® Hydrate in supplement form, and not just release another HA serum or oil like other skincare companies:
- Works on the whole body, and not just on the top layer of the skin.
Hyaluronic acid serums and moisturizers only work on the skin's surface by drawing in moisture, and results are superficial and temporary. Taut® Hydrate works from the inside, and can penetrate deeper into the dermis. Many people get hyaluronic acid injections for instant plumpness, but needles only target certain areas of the face and body, and the results are temporary. Taut® Hydrate is a good replacement or complementary supplement because it works from within, continuously, and on the entire body.
- Plant-based and natural ingredients
Many customers now demand a clean and natural skin product and having hyaluronic acid that is 100% Vegan is important.
Unlike most hyaluronic acid that is made from chicken crowns and primarily used for joint pain, the hyaluronic acid in Taut® Hydrate (Hyabest® (S) LF-P) is derived from plants and produced by a proprietary fermentation method (non-animal source) with high purity and a low molecular weight (so it can actually penetrate skin cells).
This is important for vegan customers and for those who want a more natural, clean product.
- Clinically proven
Taut® Hydrate is made with superior-quality, clinically proven plant-derived Hyaluronic Acid (HA). A study published in Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology (2017) reports that "consuming HA manufactured by fermentation also moisturizes the skin. The HA group had better skin moisture than the placebo group during the ingestion period. Furthermore, two weeks after HA ingestion, the HA group showed significant improvement in skin moisture compared with the placebo-controlled group." Results also suggest HA can inhabit skin wrinkles and improve skin condition.
- A good alternative or addition to Hyaluronic Injections
Not everyone can afford pricy fillers and injections, and topical HA can only do so much. A product that is clean and 100% vegan, and that delivers much needed hyaluronic acid to hydrate, plump and reduce skin imperfections, will address many customers' needs.
- Formulated with Grape Seed Extract for ultimate Anti-aging Power.
Grape seed extract is nature's most powerful antioxidant. Its many components, including OPCs and bioflavonoids, help strengthen and protect cell membranes from oxidative damage caused by free radicals, thereby protecting skin at the cellular level.
Taut® Hydrate is now available online at www.renewalliance.com and selected retailers.
SOURCE Renewalliance Inc dba TautUSA
Share this article