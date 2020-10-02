STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA and the textile recycling company Renewcell have signed an agreement for Renewcell to establish textile recycling at SCA's industrial site Ortviken in Sundsvall. The operation is expected to create one hundred new jobs.

"We are glad that Renewcell chooses Ortviken as the site for this investment," says Ulf Larsson, SCA's President. "We know that Ortviken is a very attractive industrial site with excellent infrastructure, including first class logistic solutions."

SCA will discontinue the production of publication paper at Ortviken and will thereafter make room for Renewcell's operations, where one of SCA's paper machines is currently located. SCA has also started the investment to produce chemically pretreated thermomechanical pulp, CTMP, on the site.

SCA will rent out the space for Renewcell's operations and will supply utilities such as steam, water treatment and other services.

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, SVP Communications, tel. +46 70 626 82 23

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.

2019 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6 bn (EUR 1.9 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Skepparplatsen 1

SE-851 88 Sundsvall

Tel: +46 60 19 30 00

www.sca.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sca/r/renewcell-establishes-textile-recycling-at-sca-s-industrial-site-ortviken,c3209795

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/600/3209795/1314377.pdf Press Release (PDF)

SOURCE SCA