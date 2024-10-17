Renewed Investment Needed to Ease Accountant Shortage in the Public Sector, Report Finds

AICPA and NASACT Urge More Competitive Pay and Fees for Government CPAs, More Support for Local Governments, and Reconsideration of Current Audit Rules

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- State and local governments are being squeezed by a shortage of accounting professionals, making it difficult at times to find staff CPAs who can prepare critical financial information or outside firms to conduct audits. Addressing this problem will require a multifaceted approach, including educating legislative bodies about the value of the CPA, offering competitive salaries for CPAs in government and fees paid to outside auditors, and reviewing the thresholds that trigger certain kinds of audits, according to a joint report by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT).

"We have a talent shortage in accounting that affects business as a whole, and many of the pipeline initiatives the profession is putting in place will help the public sector as well," said Susan Coffey, CPA, CGMA, the AICPA's CEO of public accounting. "But accountants who do government work face unique challenges that require more specialized solutions. The public deserves to know its tax dollars are being spent as intended --- and that requires strong government finance teams and experienced auditors."

One key issue is that government and private sector accounting and auditing standards often differ, so CPAs working in the public sector require specialized expertise. Yet salaries and audit fees are often well below those offered in the private sector, the report found. State and local governments also don't always understand the value CPAs bring to finance teams and the audit process, so hiring is often driven by a cost-savings approach, rather than a focus on the qualifications that an experienced staff accountant or outside auditor may bring.

Among the report recommendations:

Make Government More Competitive with the Private Sector

Government entities should use available data to benchmark salaries for CPAs against similar positions in the public and private sectors and consider options for remote or hybrid work and flexible hours.

Evaluation of external auditors should consider CPA firm qualifications, not just proposed fees. And to broaden the pool of potential auditors, government entities should consider eliminating geographical limitations on permissible firms.

Align and Simplify Standards

Regulators should minimize differences in accounting and audit standards for the government and private sectors, and standard setters should more routinely sound out smaller governmental entities on the impact of proposed standards.

Federal and state governments should periodically review audit threshold requirements and consider offering audit alternatives for smaller governmental entities that would still provide accountability (such as reviews, agreed-upon procedures, or compliance examinations).

Provide Support for Smaller Governmental Entities

States should consider ways to provide accounting and auditing resources and/or financial assistance to local governments to assist them in preparing for and undergoing a timely audit.

State governments should develop a program for legislative bodies and government officials (at both the state and local levels) to explain the CPA value proposition and the need for qualified, competitively paid accounting, auditing and finance functions – and the risks for failing to make that investment.

Get Accounting Graduates Interested Early in Government Work

Colleges and universities should increase the number of classes that address governmental topics and work to build relationships with government entities to increase their visibility on campus.

State and local governments should support internships, mentorships and financial incentives for accountants who want to work in government and pursue a CPA.

Get Buy-in from Audit Firms

CPA firms should emphasize to staff that working in the government practice is a good career path and adopt a staffing model that allows staff to specialize in governmental audits year-round without having to work additional hours during the more traditional busy season.

"We're urging a renewed investment in public-sector accounting and auditing by state and local governments and CPA firms," said Kinney Poynter, NASACT's executive director. "Trust in government requires governments to prepare clear, consistent financial data that is backed by a strong audit function. It's essential we make this a priority."

Besides its work with NASACT, the AICPA is pursuing several initiatives to address the CPA pipeline. Earlier this year, an independent panel convened by the AICPA, the National Pipeline Advisory Group, delivered a series of recommendations on addressing the accounting talent shortage.

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, with 400,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives continuing education to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

About NASACT

The National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers is a non-partisan organization for state officials tasked with the financial management of state government. NASACT's membership is comprised of officials who have been elected or appointed to the offices of state auditor, state comptroller or state treasurer in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. For more information on NASACT or its affiliate organizations, the National State Auditors Association (NSAA) and the National Association of State Comptrollers (NASC), call (859) 276-1147 or visit www.nasact.org.

