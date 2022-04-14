Renewed Light Announces the Opening of their New Mental Health Treatment Facility

Renewed Light celebrates the grand opening of its mental health treatment center in New Jersey.

DEPTFORD, N.J., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewed Light celebrates the opening of its new mental health treatment facility. Located at 1225 N Broad St, in Deptford, New Jersey, Renewed Light offers comprehensive mental health treatment in an outpatient care setting. Their mental health treatment programs are available for a range of conditions with the same goal: to help those who are facing mental health challenges with compassion and evidence-based clinical care.

Patients are welcome to attend their flexible day or evening outpatient program, which allows for the time and freedom that patients need to still engage in their everyday life. When patients have obligations such as school, work, or other personal commitments, the outpatient program at Renewed Light ensures patients will be able to meet those obligations. During the evenings, patients are free to return to the comfort of their own homes and personal support system.

Founded by Nick and Michelle DeSimone, Renewed Light provides access to advanced treatment in mental health. The DeSimone's spent years helping others recover from addiction. During this time, they noticed a distinct lack of treatment and diagnosis for people with mental health conditions. According to KFF Mental Health & Substance Use Disorder State Data, 19.5% of adults in New Jersey had an unmet need for mental health treatment in 2021 regarding anxiety and depression.

Renewed Light is the bridge that closes this gap in treatment for individuals who require clinical support to overcome mental illness. With their extensive experience impacting the lives of others, they offer resources for quality mental health support. At their treatment facility in Deptford, New Jersey, Renewed Light provides its patients with access to licensed, trained, experienced, and accredited psychologists, therapists, and board-licensed professional counselors.

Honoring a program vision that promises to break the bondage that mental illness causes in the mind so that light and truth can enter, Renewed Light aims to set patients free with mental health programs that include the following:

Medication-assisted treatment and medication management

Psychotherapy

Individual therapy

Family & couples therapy

Teletherapy options

Group therapy

Grief counseling

Genetic testing

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy

Renewed Light offers mental health outpatient programs to any individual struggling with a mental health disorder who can safely live at home during treatment. They treat and offer support for anxiety, gambling addiction, family trauma, depression, bipolar disorder, schizoaffective disorder, and eating disorders.

Each program is customized to individual needs and may include drug therapy if necessary alongside their other therapy and treatment offerings. With its range of comprehensive mental health services, Renewed Light provides treatment that fosters transformation, growth, and the construction of lives full of meaning.

For more information contact:

Micheal Potter

1225 N. Broad Street Suite 1

West Deptford, NJ 08096

866-485-0905

[email protected]

