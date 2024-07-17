Renewi And Freepoint Eco-Systems Announce Intention To Collaborate On Building New Waste Plastic Sorting and Treatment Infrastructure

New Sorting Line Required To Produce Feedstock For Advanced Plastic Recycling

STAMFORD, Conn. and LONDON and GHENT, Belgium, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renewi and Freepoint Eco-Systems International Ltd. (Freepoint Eco-Systems) announce their intention to enter into a long-term and strategic cooperation to produce feedstock for the advanced recycling of waste plastics. This collaboration aims to divert end-of-life plastics from incineration by developing the sorting and treatment infrastructure. The goal is to supply 80,000 tonnes of feedstock for Freepoint Eco-Systems' first European advanced recycling facility to be located at the Kluizendok site in Ghent, Belgium. By joining forces, these two industry leaders in waste management and recycling are addressing both the growing demand for sustainable solutions for end-of-life plastics and the use of pyrolysis oil to create recycled products.

A pioneering collaboration between the chemical and waste industries

Earlier this year, Freepoint announced the development of its flagship advanced plastics recycling facility in Ghent. In the coming months, Renewi and Freepoint Eco-Systems will work together to establish the pre-processing infrastructure, which will allow for the supply of 80,000 tonnes of feedstock for that plant. Pyrolysis in advanced recycling is a thermal decomposition process in which existing plastic materials are heated without oxygen to break them down into smaller molecules for use as raw material. Freepoint Eco-Systems' advanced recycling facility will make it possible to recycle complex, mixed plastics that are difficult to process in any other way, making this facility a perfect complement to mechanical recycling.

The collaboration between Renewi and Freepoint Eco-Systems represents a significant step in the waste treatment chain and a major development in Europe's circular economy. This partnership will bridge the current gap between waste and products and aligns with the ecological commitments (Green Deal) and emerging obligations for recycled content in new products.

By diverting end-of-life plastics that would otherwise be incinerated, this advanced recycling project is expected to enable a significant reduction in CO 2 emissions, as well as a reduced need for fossil resources to produce new products. It will bring value to the local and global circular economies, from upstream waste material extraction to downstream end products.

A new sorting line to come

Freepoint Eco-Systems and Renewi are exploring the development and co-investment of a new sorting facility that will be essential for producing the 80,000 tonnes of feedstock needed for the advanced recycling plant. Renewi will leverage its accumulated expertise with its state-of-the-art residual waste sorting line, which has been operational for over a year and has already demonstrated the ability to produce high-quality feedstock for advanced recycling.

This new sorting line will utilize various innovative sorting techniques, including the utilization of residual heat from the advanced recycling plant. This process will transform different end-of-life plastic sources into a consistent and high-quality feedstock, reintegrating them into the circular economy.

"We are very pleased to embark on this first step with Freepoint Eco-Systems in the development of their first advanced plastic recycling facility. This collaboration fits perfectly with our strategy as a waste-to-product company and represents a significant milestone in our commitment to a circular economy and sustainable solutions. By combining our expertise in the waste and chemical sectors, we aim to address the growing need for innovative processes in the treatment of end-of-life plastics," stated Mark Thys, Chief Operating Officer of Commercial Waste for Renewi.

"This project is a clear example that only through cross-industrial collaboration can the plastic waste crisis be tackled," said Jacco de Haas, Freepoint Eco-Systems' Chief Commercial Officer, Recycling Europe. "The waste streams which now end up in incineration, combined with the expertise of Renewi and the new sorting line, will increase the total plastic recycling rates and will be fully complementary to mechanical recycling."

**About Renewi**

Renewi's vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognized as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

**About Freepoint Eco-Systems**

Freepoint Eco-Systems International Ltd., an affiliate of Freepoint Commodities LLC, provides eco-friendly products and solutions to its customers. Freepoint Eco-Systems and its related companies are engaged in business operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. More information can be found at www.FreepointEcoSystems.com

