RenewPACE Financing for Critical Home Improvements Is Now Available to Majority of Florida Homeowners

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the inventor of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing and the most trusted provider of financing for home improvements, today announced that more than 50 percent of all Florida homeowners now have access to its home improvement financing, RenewPACE. RenewPACE empowers property owners to finance the full cost of critical home upgrades and then repay those costs over time as a line item on their property tax bill.

Today's milestone means that 10.5 million Floridians have access to RenewPACE – a financing product that's already helped more than 2600 Florida residents make storm resilience and energy efficiency improvements to their homes and businesses with no upfront cost. This hurricane season, RenewPACE will be able to help thousands more Florida families withstand powerful storms.

"Reaching half the population of Florida is a great start, but our goal is to ensure that RenewPACE is an option for property owners in every corner of the state," said Renew Financial CEO Kirk Inglis. "Millions of Florida homeowners still need access to RenewPACE so they can protect their homes against future storms. Providing homeowners with a trusted financing option for critical improvements is our core mission."

Florida leaders praised the PACE industry as it reached this milestone.

"More than ever, Floridians are realizing the importance of hardening their homes as a first step to becoming resilient to extreme weather," said Florida Representative Kristin Diane Jacobs. "PACE financing is an innovative tool to put these improvements within reach for the average homeowner. It's truly wonderful news that 50% of the Sunshine State's homeowners now have access to this important financing tool."

Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandra Murman commented: "By hardening our neighborhoods against storms, reducing our energy waste, and creating new jobs, PACE financing creates enormous benefits for Florida families and businesses, at no cost to taxpayers. I'm pleased PACE financing continues to become more accessible with local consumer protections and contractor oversight to protect our residents and look forward to PACE being available throughout our state."

Until the arrival of RenewPACE in Florida, some homeowners lacked access to a financing option that enabled them to cope with the unique challenges of homeownership in the state, including heat, humidity and the potential for severe storms. Many homeowners in need of efficient air conditioning systems and hurricane-resilient doors, windows and roofs are discouraged by the high upfront costs or the lack of good financing options available to them. RenewPACE solves these problems.

To find out if your city or county is among the jurisdictions where RenewPACE is now available, please visit here.

About Renew Financial



Renew Financial Group LLC ("Renew Financial") is one of the nation's leading home improvement financing companies. Renew Financial administers and provides multiple financing products across the country, including PACE programs in Florida and California. Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) is a financing tool enabled by state and local governments that provides homeowners and business owners with access to private capital to finance the entire cost of hurricane hardening, energy efficiency, and renewable energy upgrades, and then pay for those upgrades on their property tax bill. PACE was named by Scientific American as one of the "top 20 ideas that can change the world." PACE is a job-creating policy tool that enjoys broad support, having been championed in state legislatures and local communities nationwide by business leaders, advocacy organizations and elected officials from both sides of the aisle. To learn more, visit www.renewfinancial.com.

Renew Financial® is a registered trademark of Renew Financial Holdings Inc.

