Renforth Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 27th

TORONTO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renforth Resources Inc. (OTCQB: RFHRF, CSE: RFR), based in Toronto, ON, focused on the wholly owned 260 km2 Surimeau nickel, copper and zinc property in NW Quebec, today announced that Nicole Brewster, President and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 27th.

DATE: July 27th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3hGKd6Z

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

3500m of drilling in Spring 2021 returned visible nickel, copper and zinc sulphides over 2.2 km strike length within a 5km mineralized zone at Victoria West – RESULTS PENDING

of drilling in Spring 2021 returned visible nickel, copper and zinc sulphides over 2.2 km strike length within a 5km mineralized zone at – 775m of drilling over 4 holes just completed returned the deepest mineralization yet - visible semi-massive nickel and copper at ~140m vertical depth – RESULTS PENDING

of drilling over 4 holes just completed returned the deepest mineralization yet - visible semi-massive nickel and copper at ~140m vertical depth – The 5km Victoria West zone is the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly, the sulphides at Victoria West are associated with the magnetic anomaly, the eastern end hosts the Colonie mineralized showing, in between is unexplored.

zone is the western end of a 20km magnetic anomaly, the sulphides at are associated with the magnetic anomaly, the eastern end hosts the Colonie mineralized showing, in between is unexplored. In addition to the mineralized Victoria West system and the Colony showing the Surimeau District Property hosts 4 other areas of historically identified energy metals and several gold showings

About Renforth

Renforth holds the Parbec open pit constrained gold deposit in Malartic Quebec, contiguous to the Canadian Malartic mine, with a 2020 resource estimate of 104,000 indicated ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au and 177,000 inferred ounces of gold at a grade of 1.78 g/t Au. This resource estimate is now considered by Renforth to be out of date due to the results received in a 15,569m drill program which has been recently completed. This program was planned to twin, infill and undercut existing drill holes at Parbec, to support a rebuild of the geological model and a resource estimate restatement. In addition to this Renforth has discovered a nickel bearing ultramafic, coincident with a copper/zinc VMS, over ~5km of strike in the western end of the 20km central anomaly at Renforth's wholly owned 260 km2 Surimeau property. This prospect was discovered on surface and the subject of a very short, shallow drill program, a more robust drill program is planned for Spring 2021. Renforth also holds the Malartic West property, the site of a copper/silver discovery, and Nixon-Bartleman, west of Timmins Ontario, with gold present on surface over a strike length of ~500m. Renforth is well funded, with ~$5 million in cash and securities on hand (*as at 05/14/21), in addition to the gold contained in our gold deposit.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com