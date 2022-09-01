RENFRO BRANDS' HOTSOX COLLABORATES WITH ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET TO CELEBRATE ALICE + OLIVIA'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A BOLD SOCK COLLECTION

The exclusive sock collection is available to shop in store at alice + olivia and online at HOTSOX, Loops & Wales, and Nordstrom beginning September 1st

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renfro Brands, the leading manufacturer and marketer of the world's preeminent sock brands, announces the launch of an exclusive sock collection with HOTSOX and beloved brand, alice + olivia, a global leader in style for women. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of alice + olivia, the brand has pioneered exciting collaborations across a variety of product categories. HOTSOX is one of 20 partners alice + olivia is collaborating with to celebrate this milestone.

Exclusive sock collection from HOTSOX and alice + olivia created in celebration of alice + olivia's 20th anniversary.

HOTSOX believes that socks are an expression of creativity and self-identity, which aligns with alice + olivia's pursuit to support women in expressing their personal style. As the originator of the fashion sock for over 50 years, HOTSOX has continued to evolve with its consumers over the decades, making the retro-inspired prints from alice + olivia a natural fit for the brand. The three-piece capsule collection, also available in a three-pack box, features the iconic alice + olivia signature Staceface motif.

Sassy Stace Face Multi-Color Crew Socks : Wear the rainbow and stand out in the Stace Face rainbow pattern socks. Available for $10 .





: Wear the rainbow and stand out in the Stace Face rainbow pattern socks. Available for . All-Over Stace Face Crew Socks : The classic crew with the alice + olivia signature Stace Face features white and black with pops of red. Available for $10 .





: The classic crew with the alice + olivia signature Stace Face features white and black with pops of red. Available for . Stace Face Dot Crew Socks : The alice+ olivia signature Stace Face stands out against the bold red polka dots on these all-black socks. Available for $10 .





: The alice+ olivia signature Stace Face stands out against the bold red polka dots on these all-black socks. Available for . Stace Face 3-Pair Pack Gift Box: Collectible box with the signature alice + olivia Stace Face motif, features all three pairs of socks from the capsule collection. Available for $24 .

The sock collection is available in alice + olivia boutiques located in New York, Los Angeles, Aspen, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, East Hampton, Greenwich, Houston, Manhasset, Miami, Orange County, Palm Beach, Southampton, Washington D.C., Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuwait, Singapore, Shanghai, Doha, Taipei, Macau, Chengdu, Bangkok, and online at aliceandolivia.com and LoopsandWales.com.

ABOUT RENFRO BRANDS

Renfro Brands is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of quality socks and legwear products. Founded in 1921, the company pioneered some of the earliest innovations in sock manufacturing, from standardizing sock sizes to eliminating toe seams. Over the course of a century, Renfro's operation of 25 employees has grown to become an industry leader with over 2,000 employees worldwide. Today, Renfro Brands is a recognized expert and brand steward of over 20 globally loved sock brands, including Polo, Ralph Lauren, K. Bell, Merrell, Dr. Scholl's and HOTSOX. The company continues to breathe new life into the industry with the launch of Loops & Wales, an online destination for discovering, styling, and buying socks. Discover how Renfro Brands is leading the sock industry at Renfro.com

ABOUT ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET

Launched in 2002, alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is a brand that allows women to express their personal style. With clothing that juxtaposes the whimsical and flirty with the sexy and sophisticated, a+o epitomizes the personality and perspective of its founder, Stacey Bendet. The brand was born from Stacey's personal quest to create the perfect pair of pants, and has since grown into a full lifestyle collection including ready-to-wear, gowns, shoes, handbags and accessories. The brand is a Hollywood favorite with celebrity fans including Meghan Markle, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid and Jessica Alba.

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet is available at the brand's free-standing boutiques located in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, East Hampton, Greenwich, Houston, Manhasset, Miami, Orange County, Palm Beach, San Francisco, Southampton, Washington D.C., Hong Kong, Tokyo, Kuwait, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai, Doha, Taipei, Macau, Chengdu, Bangkok, and at aliceandolivia.com. alice + olivia is also available at over 800 select department and specialty stores worldwide, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Net-a-Porter, Lane Crawford, Isetan, Hankyu, Harvey Nichols, and Harrods.

MEDIA CONTACT

KWT Global for Renfro Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE Renfro