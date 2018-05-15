RenGen Labs Adds Emre Okay as Head of Deal Origination

In the newly-created position, Mr. Okay will be responsible for building upon RenGen Labs' record as the go-to platform for landmark equity and protocol token offerings. He will work closely with RenGen Labs Founder and Chief Strategist Suleyman Duyar. Mr. Okay's duties will include identifying high-growth companies across a variety of industries and performing extensive due diligence on issuers to bring our investors best-of-breed equity and protocol token deals.

The hire follows the recent decision by the firm to rebrand as RenGen Labs from SAFTLaunch, reflecting its relationship to its well-capitalized investment affiliate RenGen LLC, an investment firm with a large mandate to invest in equity and protocol tokens. Additionally, the new name reflects its commitment to innovation and providing a broad and diverse platform from which to access quality token offerings.

In conjunction with its new name, RenGen Labs has launched a new website providing its more than 45,000 registered investors, and the equity token issuers who wish to reach them, a new and improved user experience and interface.

"RenGen Labs is leading the way in offering capital raising alternatives to companies through the use of equity and protocol tokens, and offers a secure, trusted platform for accredited investors to participate in token offerings," said Mr. Duyar. "We are marrying the innovation of cryptofinance platforms with the expertise and discipline of traditional investment banking functions to unlock the vast potential of this growing market," he said. "Emre's addition to the RenGen Labs team is an important part of our continued growth as a market leader."

"I'm thrilled to join the RenGen Labs team, which is combining blockchain entrepreneurship with 'old school' investment banking know-how to establish a robust token capital market deserving of the trust and confidence of issuers and investors worldwide," said Mr. Okay. "Bringing investment banking skills to the tokenized security world will help to ensure that fundamental valuation measures, such as identifiable revenue streams or projected EBITDA, supplant the current 'hype' in valuing token offerings."

Prior to joining RenGen Labs, Mr. Okay was an investment banker at Credit Suisse' New York office in the Global Industrials Group and an investment professional at Fiba Capital, private equity arm of the Fiba Group, focusing on investments in Europe, Turkey and Middle East. Mr. Okay received his MBA from Harvard Business School and his B.S. in electrical and electronics engineering from Bosphorus University (Boğaziçi Üniversitesi).

tZero, one of the most recognized and successful token offerings offered thus far, utilized the RenGen Labs platform to raise more than $100 million in the first round of its private offering of the tZero security token. RenGen Labs is also supporting upcoming offerings by UberDelta, a decentralized equity token exchange, and Dopamine.ai, a decentralized global platform for data and artificial intelligence providers and processors to monetize their intellectual property.

