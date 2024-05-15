RENI - Resilient Energy Inc. Announces Final Negotiations With An International Aerospace Contractor

HOUSTON, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets: RENI) ("RENI" or "the Company") releases a market update announcing its final negotiations for additional Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc ("CADI") MMS 8000 systems for a key Aerospace Client. RENI anticipates a starting purchase order from this new customer.

During 2024, the company is pursuing an aggressive expansion campaign, which will continue to result in new revenue streams.

The recently launched MMS 8000 aero computer has garnered strong interest. CADI management anticipates additional purchase orders in the coming weeks for this groundbreaking system, which has been warmly received by its target Aerospace clients. This positive reception is expected to serve as a valuable reference point, opening doors to future sales.

Specifically designed for rotary-wing aircraft, the MMS 8000 system is a foundational asset for surveillance operations, catering to both law enforcement and aerospace clients. Its aero-computer technology, engineered for harsh environments, offers a robust I/O system, centralized sensor management, and x86-based high-performance computing with GPU acceleration. This ensures it can handle demanding defense and commercial applications.

Global security concerns, border threats, and territorial disputes have significantly increased the demand for airborne surveillance, making instantaneous situational awareness a top priority. CADI's aero-computer systems are at the cutting edge of avionics innovation, offering industry-leading hardware and software solutions. Their comprehensive portfolio includes advanced flight control, ground control, and communication systems, all seamlessly integrated with a cloud-based management platform.

Jon Bianco, CEO of Resilient Energy, Inc., expressed enthusiasm about this additional strategic customer: "Whether it's precision flight or streamlined data management, we empower aviation professionals with the tools they need for unparalleled performance and control. Our relationship with this important customer provides a strategic market advantage and will create tremendous outlets for our products."

The global airborne surveillance market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $9.2 billion by 2033, according to a research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

About Resilient Energy, Inc.

Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI) (www.resilientenergyinc.com) operates as an independent energy company with a strategic business plan centered on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of North American conventional oil and gas properties. The company is committed to expanding its portfolio by acquiring businesses in manufacturing, technology, and other sectors to diversify its revenue streams, and leverage management's 30 years of experience, and reduce reliance on the volatile oil and gas markets. Resilient Energy distinguishes itself by offering a consistent deal flow and maintaining operational efficiency at low costs.

About Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc.

Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (CADI) is in Florida, and was established in 2009. Challenger Aerospace is a conglomerate of multiple companies focused on providing the best unmanned systems to our customers. These currently include Aero Computers, Challenger Precision Machine, Challenger Mission Systems, Challenger Flight Systems, Challenger Training and Support, Challenger Aerospace: Dragon Works Team, Challenger Marine Systems, and Challenger Ground Systems. All these companies serve a myriad of customers from their state-of-the-art facilities in the United States. Challenger serves a global consumer base consisting of private and commercial operators, government agencies, and national defense departments.

