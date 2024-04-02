RENI - Resilient Energy Inc. Completes Acquisition of Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. Expanding Into $35 Billion Drone Market

Pioneering Transaction Marks the First Milestone in RENI's Anticipated Selective Acquisition Strategy in the Technology and Energy Sectors

HOUSTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets: RENI) ("RENI" or "the Company") is proud to announce the successful acquisition of Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc ("CADI"), a premier designer, manufacturer, and tester of aerial, surface, and maritime unmanned vehicles catering to private and commercial operators, government agencies, industrial, agriculture and defense organizations, founded in 2009. This strategic addition to Resilient Energy, Inc. positions the Company for immediate revenue growth, bolstered by existing purchase orders, product lines, and valuable intellectual property, thus significantly enhancing the Company's enterprise value. Industry reports estimate the potential global market for 2025 to be approximately $35 billion.

Under the terms of the transaction, Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. will transfer 100% ownership to Resilient Energy, Inc., becoming a wholly owned subsidiary. CADI's valuation was predicated on its extensive intellectual property portfolio, existing purchase orders exceeding $3 million, and a robust sales pipeline. Importantly, existing management, including its founder and CEO, will continue in their current roles, ensuring continuity and expertise within the organization. The immediate impact of CADI's revenues and cash flow will be reflected in RENI's consolidated financials.

Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. specializes in designing, manufacturing, and testing unmanned vehicles and products, prioritizing innovation. CADI offers expertise in aerodynamics, unmanned vehicle design, composite design, and tooling, alongside unmanned vehicle testing. Leveraging advanced engineering and design tools, CADI delivers cost-effective solutions, surpassing traditional wind tunnel testing constraints. Operating under rigorous quality systems, its current manufacturing facility produces a variety of unmanned vehicles, including UAVs, UASs, USVs, and UGVs.

Mr. Jon Bianco, CEO of Resilient Energy, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to finalize the acquisition of Challenger Aerospace Systems. Acquiring a company of their caliber, with innovative technology, in one of the fastest-growing industries, represents a significant milestone for our company and our shareholders. We are committed to providing CADI with the resources necessary to emerge as a global leader committed to excellence, meeting the stringent dynamic demands of the industry with world-class products and services."

Looking ahead, RENI's management anticipates exponential sales growth, driven by financing purchase orders and expanding manufacturing facilities in Florida. CADI's client base includes both domestic and international government agencies operating within the security and law enforcement sectors. Moreover, as CADI introduces new products, it will extend its offerings to encompass unmanned aerial and ground vehicles tailored for industrial oil and gas applications.

Mr. LeRoy Aday, President of Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc., also shared his sentiments on joining Resilient Energy, Inc., stating, "We are delighted to join forces with Resilient Energy. I have full confidence in our systems and capabilities to support the anticipated growth trajectory. Our design and engineering teams have devoted years designing and testing an impressive array of aerial, surface, and maritime vehicles, tailored to the needs of defense and law enforcement agencies. With RENI's support, we are poised to rapidly ascend as a global leader."

Mr. Aday is a seasoned leader with over three decades of success in founding, leading, and scaling businesses across diverse sectors. With exceptional leadership skills, he drives companies to prominence through innovation, strategic planning, and a commitment to excellence. His expertise in entrepreneurship, market analysis, manufacturing management, and more, Mr. Aday is adept at driving organizational growth and success. Holding top-secret clearance and a proven track record, makes him a versatile leader capable of navigating complex landscapes and driving results.

The global drone market is projected to reach USD 101.1 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%, driven by technological advancements and expanding applications across industries. Drones play a pivotal role in various sectors, such as agriculture, logistics, surveillance, and defense, offering versatility and efficiency. Military drones, or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), are indispensable for reconnaissance, surveillance, and tactical operations, providing strategic advantages in modern warfare.

The aerospace and defense industries remain hotbeds of patent innovation, with unmanned technologies most expected to attract widespread demand being surveillance drones, as modernization requirements continue to encourage investments across both the civil and military aerospace sectors. CADI will build upon its surveillance systems towards realizing surveillance, monitoring, and reconnaissance in diversified fields such as defense, agriculture, and construction, including law enforcement.

Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI) (www.resilientenergyinc.com) operates as an independent energy company with a strategic business plan centered on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of North American conventional oil and gas properties. The company is committed to expanding its portfolio by acquiring businesses in manufacturing, technology, and other sectors to diversify its revenue streams and leverage management's 30 years of experience and reduce reliance on the volatile oil and gas markets. Resilient Energy distinguishes itself by offering a consistent deal flow and maintaining operational efficiency at low costs.

Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (CADI) is in Reno, Nevada and was established in 2009. Challenger Aerospace is a conglomerate of multiple companies focused on providing the best unmanned systems to our customers. These currently include: AeroComputers, Challenger Precision Machine, Challenger Mission Systems, Challenger Flight Systems, Challenger Training and Support, Challenger Aerospace: Dragon Works Team, Challenger Marine Systems and Challenger Ground Systems. All these companies serve myriad of customers from its State-of-the-Art Facility in the United States. Challenger serves a global consumer-base consisting of private and commercial operators, government agencies and national defense departments.

