RENI - Resilient Energy Inc. Unveils Shareholder Update Following Groundbreaking Acquisition of Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc., Elevating Corporate Vision

RENI's Acquisition of Leading Drone and UV Technology Represents a Catalyst Event Increasing Enterprise Value and Revenues with over $3 Million in Purchase Orders. Expanding in a $35 Billion Market Targeting Defense, Agriculture, Construction, Industrial and Law Enforcement.

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets: RENI) ("RENI" or "the Company") releases a shareholder update on the successful acquisition of Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc ("CADI"), a premier designer, manufacturer, and tester of aerial, surface, and maritime unmanned vehicles catering to private and commercial operators, government agencies, industrial, agriculture, and defense organizations. RENI's CEO, Mr. Jon Bianco, provides a comprehensive update on immediate revenue growth, supported by over $3 million in purchase orders, impacting the Company's enterprise value.

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to announce a momentous milestone for Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC Markets: RENI). On April 2, 2024, we successfully completed the acquisition of Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (CADI), marking our entry into the thriving $35 billion drone and electronic surveillance technology markets. This strategic move positions RENI for accelerated growth, diversification, and enhanced shareholder value.

Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc., founded in 2009, is a leading designer, manufacturer, and tester of unmanned aerial, surface, and maritime vehicles. With an impressive portfolio, a robust sales pipeline, and existing purchase orders exceeding $3 million, CADI brings substantial revenue potential and invaluable intellectual property to RENI. As a wholly owned subsidiary, CADI will continue its operations under existing management, ensuring continuity and expertise within the organization.

The acquisition of CADI aligns with RENI's selective acquisition strategy in the technology and energy sectors. Looking ahead, we anticipate exponential sales growth driven by financing purchase orders and expanding manufacturing facilities. CADI's clientele includes domestic and international government agencies, positioning us strategically within the security and law enforcement sectors. Furthermore, as CADI introduces new products, we foresee expanded market reach and revenue streams.

Mr. LeRoy Aday, President of Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc., brings over three decades of impressive experience in founding, leading, and scaling businesses in the aerospace and defense industries. His leadership, commitment to innovation, and excellence will drive RENI's ascent as a global leader in unmanned technologies. We are excited about the synergies and opportunities that lie ahead as we integrate CADI into the RENI group of companies.

The global drone market is projected to reach USD 101.1 billion by 2032, driven by technological advancements and expanding applications across industries. Drones play a pivotal role in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, surveillance, and defense. CADI's focus on surveillance systems will further diversify our offerings and capitalize on the increasing demand for unmanned technologies.

In conclusion, the acquisition of Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. represents a significant step forward for Resilient Energy, Inc. We are well-positioned to capitalize on the immense opportunities presented by the burgeoning drone market. I extend my gratitude to our shareholders for their continued support and confidence in our strategic vision. Together, we will embark on this exciting journey of growth and innovation.

Expect regular updates on our progress and successes as we actively communicate our vision and provide frequent company updates through various channels.

Sincerely,

Jon Bianco

CEO, Resilient Energy, Inc.

About Resilient Energy, Inc.

Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI) (www.resilientenergyinc.com) operates as an independent energy company with a strategic business plan centered on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of North American conventional oil and gas properties. The company is committed to expanding its portfolio by acquiring businesses in manufacturing, technology, and other sectors to diversify its revenue streams and leverage management's 30 years of experience and reduce reliance on the volatile oil and gas markets. Resilient Energy distinguishes itself by offering a consistent deal flow and maintaining operational efficiency at low costs.

About Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc.

Challenger Aerospace & Defense, Inc. (CADI) is in Reno, Nevada and was established in 2009. Challenger Aerospace is a conglomerate of multiple companies focused on providing the best unmanned systems to our customers. These currently include: AeroComputers, Challenger Precision Machine, Challenger Mission Systems, Challenger Flight Systems, Challenger Training and Support, Challenger Aerospace: Dragon Works Team, Challenger Marine Systems and Challenger Ground Systems. All these companies serve myriad of customers from its State-of-the-Art Facility in the United States. Challenger serves a global consumer-base consisting of private and commercial operators, government agencies and national defense departments.

Contact Information:

Marc Pindus

President - Resilient Energy, Inc.

Resilient Energy, Inc. (OTC: RENI)

Phone: 713-742-2702

Web: https://resilientenergyinc.com/

Email: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

