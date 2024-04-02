Renibus Announces Participation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal and metabolic diseases, today announced its participation in the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held in a virtual format, April 8-11, 2024. Company management will meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Renibus Therapeutics

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving, and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases. Renibus' first-in-a-new class lead program is RBT-1 (stannic protoporfin / iron sucrose), a single dose IV drug that is given over 1-2 hours, 24-48 hours prior to patients undergoing elective cardiac and/or valve surgery. It is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial to reduce the risk of post operative complications and improve outcomes following cardiothoracic surgery. The drug has received FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track Designations.

Veverimer is an oral, non-absorbed hydrochloric acid binder that was acquired from Tricida. We are currently evaluating veverimer in preclinical models and analyzing historical data to further our understanding of its clinical profile with a goal of identifying an indication for evaluation in clinical trials. Renibus has three additional assets at earlier stages of development.

