Renibus Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentations on RBT-1 at AATS and SCA Medical Conferences

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio, renal and metabolic diseases, today announced its participation at two prestigious medical conferences: the American Association for Thoracic Surgery (AATS) 104th Annual Meeting and the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists (SCA) 46th Annual Meeting, both taking place in Toronto, Canada, April 27-30, 2024.

"We are pleased to present additional clinical data on RBT-1 at the AATS and SCA meetings in collaboration with key opinion leaders in our field, Drs. Charles Mack and Andrew Shaw," stated Jeffrey Keyser, RPh, JD, PhD, President and CEO of Renibus. "These presentations are critical to advancing the understanding of our preconditioning approach with RBT-1, and we thank the meeting organizers and principal investigators for their partnership. Our Phase 3 PROTECT study is enrolling well and we remain on track to report top-line data in the third quarter of 2025."

RBT-1 (stannic protoporfin / iron sucrose) is a single dose, multi-organ, preconditioning agent that is administered intravenously 24-48 hours prior to patients undergoing cardiac surgery.Renibus Therapeutics is actively enrolling its PROTECT Phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating RBT-1's potential to reduce the risk of post operative complications and improve outcomes following cardiothoracic surgery. RBT-1 has received both FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track Designations.

Details of the oral presentations at AATS:

Title: RBT-1 Reduces Incidence of Blood Product Utilization in Patients Undergoing Non-Emergent Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting and/or Valve Surgery

Date and Time: Sunday, April 28th at 9:44 am ET

Location: Room 714

Presenter: Charles A. Mack, MD, FACS, Associate Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine

Title: RBT-1 Reduces the Number of Post-Operative Complications Associated with Cardiac Surgery

Date and Time: Sunday, April 28th at 4:03 pm ET

Location: Theater 2, Exhibit Hall

Presenter: Bhupinder Singh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Renibus

Details of the oral presentation at SCA:

Title: RBT-1 Improves Clinical Outcomes in Patients Requiring Prolonged Intensive Care Unit Stay Following Non-Emergent Cardiac Surgery

Date and Time: Sunday, April 28th at 3:00 pm ET

Session: Best of Meeting Oral

Presenter: Andrew Shaw, MD, FRCA, FCCM, FFICM, Professor and Chair, Department of Intensive Care and Resuscitation, Cleveland Clinic

About RBT-1

RBT-1 (stannic protoporfin/iron sucrose) is a potent inducer of anti-inflammatory andantioxidant pathways currently in Phase 3 [NCT # 06021457] for its lead indication to reduce post-operative complications following cardiothoracic surgery. Renibus completed the Phase 2 study of RBT-1 (NCT04564833) in February 2023 and announced positive final results from this study in May 2023. In October 2023, Renibus initiated enrollment and administration of RBT-1 in its PROTECT Phase 3 pivotal study.

RBT-1 was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation status from the U.S. FDA to reduce the risk of complications in patients undergoing cardiothoracic surgery.

About Renibus Therapeutics

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving, and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases. Renibus' first-in-a-new class lead program is RBT-1 (stannic protoporfin / iron sucrose), a single dose IV drug that is given over 1-2 hours, 24-48 hours prior to patients undergoing elective cardiac and/or valve surgery. It is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial to reduce the risk of post operative complications and improve outcomes following cardiothoracic surgery. The drug has received FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track Designations.

Veverimer is an oral, non-absorbed hydrochloric acid binder that was acquired from Tricida. We are currently evaluating veverimer in preclinical models and analyzing historical data to further our understanding of its clinical profile with a goal of identifying an indication for evaluation in clinical trials. Renibus has three additional assets at earlier stages of development.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.Renibus.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

