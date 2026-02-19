Renibus Therapeutics Announces Participation at the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Life Sciences Conference

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio, renal and metabolic diseases, today announced its participation in the 36th Annual Oppenheimer Life Sciences Conference, taking place February 25-26, 2026.

Bhupinder Singh, MD, FASN, FNKF, Chief Medical Officer of Renibus, will present virtually on Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 2:40pm Eastern Standard Time. Company management will also meet with investors in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About Renibus Therapeutics

Renibus Therapeutics® is a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention and treatment of cardiac, renal, and metabolic diseases. Renibus' lead program, veverimer, is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of metabolic acidosis in adults with chronic kidney disease.

The Company's second late-stage program, RBT-1, recently completed the PROTECT Phase 3 trial evaluating RBT-1 in patients undergoing cardiac surgery. Results from this trial suggest that further development in risk-enriched patients may be warranted and is currently under evaluation.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.Renibus.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

