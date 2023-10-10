Renibus Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Renibus Therapeutics

10 Oct, 2023, 16:05 ET

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal and metabolic diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • 3rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 17-18, 2023
  • Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference, November 14-15, 2023, NY

Renibus management will be available to meet with investors one-on-one during these events.

About Renibus

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardiorenal and metabolic diseases.  Renibus' first-in-class lead program is RBT-1, a drug that will enter a Phase 3 pivotal trial in cardiothoracic surgery in Q4 2023. RBT-3 is a novel, low molecular weight iron nanoparticle that has the potential to rapidly resolve iron deficiency and may reduce the risk of cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity. RBT-9 (stannic protoporfin) is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant drug with broad spectrum anti-viral properties. It has been investigated in a 42-patient Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in high-risk patients with COVID-19. The data from this trial indicated the RBT-9 has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes in life threatening viral infections. Additional pre-clinical work is underway to help inform the clinical development strategy.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.Renibus.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
858-914-1962

Business Development Contact

Frank Stonebanks
Co-CEO, Renibus
[email protected]

SOURCE Renibus Therapeutics

Also from this source

Renibus Therapeutics Announces Final Close of Upsized Series B Financing, Bringing Total Round to $72 Million

Renibus Therapeutics Announces Final Close of Upsized Series B Financing, Bringing Total Round to $72 Million

Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal and...

Renibus Presents Phase 2 Results on RBT-1, a First-in-Class Preconditioning Agent, at the American Society for Enhanced Recovery and Perioperative Medicine (ASER PM) 2023 Meeting

Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal and metabolic...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.