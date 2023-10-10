Renibus Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics, Inc., ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal and metabolic diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

3 rd Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 17-18, 2023

Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference, November 14-15, 2023 , NY

Renibus management will be available to meet with investors one-on-one during these events.

About Renibus

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardiorenal and metabolic diseases. Renibus' first-in-class lead program is RBT-1, a drug that will enter a Phase 3 pivotal trial in cardiothoracic surgery in Q4 2023. RBT-3 is a novel, low molecular weight iron nanoparticle that has the potential to rapidly resolve iron deficiency and may reduce the risk of cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity. RBT-9 (stannic protoporfin) is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant drug with broad spectrum anti-viral properties. It has been investigated in a 42-patient Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in high-risk patients with COVID-19. The data from this trial indicated the RBT-9 has the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes in life threatening viral infections. Additional pre-clinical work is underway to help inform the clinical development strategy.

