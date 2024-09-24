Renibus Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Sep 24, 2024, 16:05 ET
SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio, renal and metabolic diseases, today announced participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Oppenheimer Private Life Sciences Company Showcase, October 1, 2024, New York, NY
- 4th Annual Needham Private Biotech Company Virtual 1x1 Forum, October 8-9, 2024
Renibus management will be available to meet with investors one-on-one during these events.
About Renibus Therapeutics
Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving, and extending patients' lives by developing products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage associated with cardio, renal and metabolic diseases. Renibus' first-in-a-new class lead program is RBT-1 (stannic protoporfin / iron sucrose), a single dose IV drug that is given over 1-2 hours, 24-48 hours prior to patients undergoing elective cardiac and/or valve surgery. It is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial to reduce the risk of post operative complications and improve outcomes following cardiothoracic surgery. The drug has received FDA Breakthrough and Fast Track Designations.
Veverimer is an oral, non-absorbed hydrochloric acid binder that was acquired from Tricida. We are currently evaluating veverimer in preclinical models and analyzing historical data to further our understanding of its clinical profile with a goal of identifying an indication for evaluation in clinical trials. Renibus has three additional assets at earlier stages of development.
For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.Renibus.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.
Investor and Media Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
[email protected]
858-914-1962
Business Development Contact
Jamie Donadio
CFO, Renibus
[email protected]
