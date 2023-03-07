Renibus Therapeutics Announces Presentation at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renibus Therapeutics® ("Renibus"), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the prevention and treatment of cardio-renal diseases, today announced that Frank Stonebanks, Renibus' Co-CEO, will present a company overview at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place virtually from March 13-15, 2023. Renibus management will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Renibus is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to treating, improving and extending patients' lives by developing breakthrough products to prevent disease progression, improve outcomes and protect against organ damage in cardiorenal diseases. The Company has developed a robust portfolio of products that activate multiple cytoprotective pathways, including organ protection via preconditioning. Renibus' first-in-class lead program, RBT-1 (stannic protoporfin/iron sucrose), is a potent inducer of Nrf2, IL-10, and ferritin. RBT-1 is currently in Phase 2 development in cardiac surgery and will soon enter a Phase 3 registration study for its lead indication to reduce the risk of postoperative complications following cardiothoracic surgery. RBT-2 is an antioxidant and anti-fibrotic drug that has been shown to reduce the risk of CKD progression in preclinical models and will be in IND enabling and clinical development in 2023. RBT-3, a novel, low molecular weight iron nanoparticle, is one component of RBT-1 and is targeted at reducing the risk of cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity and will be taken into clinical development in 2023. RBT-9 (stannic protoporfin) is a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant drug with broad spectrum anti-viral properties. It has been investigated in a 42-patient Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in high-risk patients with COVID-19. RBT-9 significantly improved clinical status by 1.5 points within 7 days of treatment compared with those who received placebo (p=0.035). Improvement was also observed in subjects who were hospitalized at baseline (1.5 point improvement within 7 days, p=0.016). Additionally, in these hospitalized subjects, hospital LOS was reduced by 68.1% (p=0.035) in those treated with RBT-9 compared with placebo. Additional pre-clinical work is underway to help inform the clinical development strategy.

