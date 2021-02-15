Renie Cavallari Offers New Book to Expand Potential

PHOENIX, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire & RCI Institute Founder, Renie Cavallari, is releasing her new book HEADTRASH: The Leading Killer of Human Potential on February 25th. This personal development book is a guide to dump your HeadTrash for less anxiety and bigger potential. Available for preorder, HEADTRASH offers strategies and true stories as a self-improvement guide to master the negative voices in your mind that undermine your effectiveness and weaken your personal power.

"This has been a difficult time for many people. Not only have we faced the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we have also had a quiet HeadTrash epidemic on our hands," states Cavallari.

"Our mission is to help as many people as possible learn to manage and dump their HeadTrash and elevate the joy in their life. Everyone deserves to build a life full of success, happiness, love, and joy—without every challenge weighing you down and stealing your energy," says Cavallari. HEADTRASH is her sixth book built upon 25 years of transformational coaching experience.

About HEADTRASH: The Leading Killer of Human Potential

HeadTrash shapes our reality, sucks our energy, and shifts our focus from self-acceptance and inner peace to worry and fear. Change your HeadTrash, and you'll change your life.

You'll discover:

Survival tips to pinpoint your emotional state, avoid the danger zone, and spend more time on the healthy and happy side of your emotional brain.

Twenty-nine habits to silence the inner voice sabotaging your personal growth and stealing your personal power.

Personal, relatable stories of business leaders' struggles against their HeadTrash.

Three steps to managing and dumping your HeadTrash™.

Title: HEADTRASH: The Leading Killer of Human Potential

Author: Renie Cavallari

Publisher: RCI Publishing & RCI Institute

Format: Paperback, eBook

ISBN 10: 0578640694

ISBN 13: 978-0578640693

Price: Paperback: $16.99, eBook: $9.99, Audio available April 2021

Pages 346

Release date: February 25, 2021

Amazon 99¢ e-book pre-sale pricing: February 14-25, 2021

About Renie

Renie Cavallari, organizational anthropologist and CEO of Aspire and RCI Institute, has been speaking to groups worldwide for more than 25 years. She inspires using humorous, engaging, and proven performance strategies that have been transforming teams for decades. Having worked with thousands of leaders, Renie uses real data and situations to provide action-oriented strategies to help leaders shine.

Media Contact:

Jackie Hoffbuhr

602-392-0700

[email protected]

SOURCE Renie Cavallari