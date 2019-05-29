Renmatix's Plant-based Ingredient, Nouravant™, Delivers Cost Savings for the Clean Eating Market

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, plant-based innovator Renmatix announced that it will be showcasing its breakthrough food ingredient, Nouravant™, at IFT 2019 , the Institute of Food Technologists' annual conference, on June 2 - 5 in New Orleans. A uniquely multi-functional, allergen-free ingredient extracted from plant materials using only water, Nouravant provides food manufacturers with a premium, plant-based ingredient at a fraction of the cost of current ingredients.

In response to consumer demand for healthy, sustainable, affordable and delicious "clean label" food, manufacturers are increasingly seeking minimally processed, plant-based ingredients that deliver the performance of traditional ingredients without significant additional cost. With sales of clean label food and beverage products projected to reach $180 billion by 2020, according to market research firm Euromonitor, Renmatix is well positioned to lead the plant-based ingredient movement with its high-performing, cost-advantaged ingredient.

"Unfortunately for food manufacturers, most plant-based ingredients offer sub-optimal performance, don't serve as multifunctional replacements and command premium prices," said Renmatix CEO Mike Hamilton. "Using just water and plant materials, we've developed a unique ingredient that not only delivers a variety of benefits in food applications, but is also cost-advantaged, allowing manufacturers to save money while also offering longer-lasting, better-tasting, healthier products to consumers."

Derived from plant materials, Nouravant is not supply-constrained or subject to the price volatility of animal-based ingredients, enabling manufacturers to save 25-50 percent on specific ingredients – for example, replacing eggs in cookies. The product is also non-allergenic, non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan and free from additives such as artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Nouravant has shown utility across a range of food groups, from baked goods to soups and sauces, dairy applications and meat products. A clean label emulsifier, Nouravant can add texture to food or boost the moisture content of allergen-free recipes, and acts as a freshness extender in traditional recipes.

"With Nouravant, we've been able to do a lot of different recipe development, and it's been very exciting," said Thomas Yager, executive chef at Taste Unlimited LLC. "It only took us a minute to convert the recipe and it turned out as good as, if not better than, the original. It's an easy supplement as far as food costs and being able to make the switch from eggs to an egg replacement. It's going to be a game-changer."

Not only is Nouravant derived from plant materials, but the process to create it involves only water, heat and pressure. Renmatix's patented Plantrose® process, which won the 20th anniversary Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge sponsored by the White House and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, uses water in its supercritical state to extract cellulose and lignin, the basic elements found in plants. Traditionally, these materials were often extracted or modified with chemicals; Renmatix captures their natural functionality using only water. Nouravant is produced in Renmatix's food grade-certified facility in Kennesaw, Georgia, which recently received its SQF certification.

"At Renmatix, we are deeply committed to supporting a people-, animal- and environment-friendly world, and the cultivation of a more plant-based food ecosystem that is cost-effective and broadly available for all consumers is a critical step in that direction," said Hamilton.

About Renmatix

Renmatix, Inc. has developed the Plantrose® process, which converts plant materials into valuable, multifunctional ingredients for a wide range of applications, including food and beauty. Winner of the 20th anniversary Presidential Green Chemistry Award, the proprietary Plantrose process challenges conventional production economics by using water in converting plant-based feedstocks into high performing, cost-enabled ingredients. Renmatix is privately held, with operations in Georgia, New York and Pennsylvania (USA).

