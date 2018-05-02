Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Equity Interest in Bamboo Cultivation and Processing Business in Chongqing

Jinzhu Bamboo commenced operations in April 2016. It currently operates a bamboo plantation of approximately 3,853.5 mu (approximately 635 acres) on which it will construct a bamboo processing facility. Bamboo is a fast-growing plant which can be used as a substitute for wood in a variety of uses, including flooring, furniture and as a construction material. The cultivation of bamboo is an activity favored by the Chinese Government, particularly as the country attempts to expand its forests. Although Jinzhu Forestry is anticipated to begin generating operating profits within the next two years, for 2016 and 2017 it operated slightly below break-even.

About Renmin Tianli Group, Inc.

Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (the "Company"), previously known as Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc., is in the business of breeding, raising and selling breeder and market hogs in China. The Company also sells specialty processed black hog pork products through supermarkets and other retail outlets, as well as the internet.

